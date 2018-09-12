Extremists Caught Pissing On US Flags In Veterans Cemetery

Police are searching for a pair of deranged political activists who were caught urinating on American flags in a veterans cemetery in Massachusetts.
The vandalization took place at the Somerville Veterans Memorial Cemetary. A young man described to be in his early to mid-20s urinated on 3 American flags while his female accomplice of similar age was on the lookout.
A man named George Gatteny witnessed the vandalization of the veterans cemetery from his vehicle.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports:
George Gatteny took photos of the wet US flags in the cemetery.
George Gatteny got out of his car and started screaming at the vandals.
I witnessed something today that outraged me! I was driving down Broadway in Somerville. I stopped behind a bus…
Posted by George Gatteny on Monday, September 10, 2018
Boston 10 reported:
Somerville Veterans Memorial Cemetery is the final resting place for many who served our country. George Gatteny says the usual calm and tranquility was disrupted by the sights and sounds of disrespect.
Monday afternoon, Gatteny says he was sitting in traffic on Broadway in Somerville, Massachusetts, when he saw a man pull out four miniature American flags from the ground with a woman acting as a look out.
“Never imagined what I was about to see,” said Gatteny
Gatteny says the man then threw the flags behind a statue and urinated on them.
