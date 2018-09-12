Facebook Labels Christian Prayer ‘Hate Speech’

These days, it appears as if Facebook is censoring almost anything and everything, including Christian prayer.

A West Virginia-based Warriors for Christ page was informed by Facebook that a prayer for the protection of children violated the social media giant’s rules against hate speech.

Conservativefiringline.com reports: The prayer simply read, “I command the demons of perversion and witchcraft to leave the minds of those precious children right now in the mighty name of Jesus.”

Facebook responded by saying the prayer “goes against our standards on hate speech so no one else can see it.”

We’re not certain how the prayer violates Facebook’s nebulous and apparently ever-changing standards, so we reached out to the company for clarification. We still have received no response as of this writing.

Incidents like this, by the way, are part of the reason a majority of conservatives no longer trust the platform.

They are also part of the reason activist Chris Sevier drafted the Stop Social Media Censorship proposal, a measure now being eyed by several state lawmakers across the country.

The measure is explained in the following audio:

As Sevier explained here:

In my opinion, Facebook has perpetrated a form of fraudulent inducement, tortious interference of business relations, breach of the duty of care, unjust enrichment, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress by at first allowing conservatives and Christians to build a platform where they were supposedly free to express themselves only to then turn around and arbitrarily find some speech permissible and other speech impermissible.

If the measure passes, Sevier said, “those who have been banned or censored for their political and/or religious point of view will now have the means to hold those companies accountable.”