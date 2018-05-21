Facebook Hires George Soros To Help Regulate Elections

Facebook has teamed up with billionaire globalist George Soros to help the social network regulate elections in the U.S. and around the world.

On Thursday Facebook announced that they will use “the Atlantic Council’s Digital Research Unit Monitoring Missions during elections and other highly sensitive moments” to ensure no meddling takes place in elections.

Investmentwatchblog.com reports: In plain English, they’re going to meddle in elections to make sure that nobody else does. That’s not exactly correct, they’re going to make certain that as few conservative voices as possible are heard, even by those who desire conservative content, and that liberal, globalist, anti-American commies get the majority of space on their platform.

Who better for them to partner with in the naked pursuit of globalist power objectives than George Soros? And with the midterm elections upcoming and the 2020 presidential contest coming into view, the timing for the open borders, anti-America crowd to join together to choke out pro-American voices couldn’t be more opportune.

The anti-Trump, anti-American Atlantic Council is funded by George Soros through his Open Society Foundation network. In making the announcement, Facebook said they were “investing heavily to prevent our service from being abused during elections.”

That almost sounds honorable until you consider Zuckerberg’s FWD.us is an open borders advocacy group that shares the same political views as their partner in the censoring of information, globalist Georg Soros. Their definition of abuse will certainly be different when viewed in the context of leftist versus conservative information.

Their statement said, “Today, we’re excited to launch a new partnership with the Atlantic Council, which has a stellar reputation looking at innovative solutions to hard problems. Experts from their Digital Forensic Research Lab will work closely with our security, policy and product teams to get Facebook real-time insights and updates on emerging threats and disinformation campaigns from around the world. This will help increase the number of “eyes and ears” we have working to spot potential abuse on our service — enabling us to more effectively identify gaps in our systems, preempt obstacles, and ensure that Facebook plays a positive role during elections all around the world.”

Deep state is needing wins in upcoming elections to keep the game going, and the illusions on the masses in place. Can’t afford another loss like the U.S. presidential election or the pedophiles will surely get named in places beyond the “DEEP WEB” The Blame game for HIllary’s Loss seems to be going to the Comey leak about the 1% emails handed over by Wikileaks. Where are the voices that called Comey out last year? Why are they speaking out now?

BIRDS OF THE SAME FEATHER, WILL ALWAYS FLOCK TOGETHER – WHO IS IN YOUR FLOCK?

Soros is Clinton’s biggest financial backer – email leak that goes underreported. Emails leaked from billionaire George Soros’ Open Society Foundation show the level of influence he has on foreign affairs.

Soros has donated over $30 million to Hillary Clinton, making him her largest financial backer. The mainstream media, however, has been silent about the leak. RT America’s Alexey Yaroshevsky has the report.