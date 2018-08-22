Facebook Strips ‘President’ Tag From Official Donald Trump Page

Facebook has removed the “President of the United States” tag from Tump’s official page, just one day after Trump announced he would fight social media censorship.
The Donald J. Trump Facebook page has over 23 million followers. Earlier on Wednesday Facebook recognised Trump as “president of the United States.”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here is how that same article on the “blue wave” of crime looks now…
And now the page does not have “president of the United States” next to his name.
Here is another view of the president’s page today.
