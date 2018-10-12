Facebook & Twitter Ban 800 Alt-Media Pages In Biggest Free Press Attack In U.S. History

Facebook and Twitter ban hundreds of popular alt-media pages in massive coordinated purge

Facebook and Twitter both purged over 800 popular alternative media pages on Thursday, in one of the biggest attacks on the free press in American history.

The Big Tech giants said in a statement that many of the affected pages were allegedly sharing links between groups using fake accounts – causing the pages to artificially boost their engagement numbers.

This “inauthentic behavior” violates Facebook’s anti-spam policies and goes against “what people expect” from Facebook, the company said.

Information Liberation reports: During the civil war, Abraham Lincoln shut down a few newspapers.

Mark Zuckerberg just shut down 559 pages and 251 accounts — which include tons of massive independent media sites with millions of followers run by Americans — a few weeks out from the midterms.

Jack Dorsey followed it up by banning many of the same independent news sites and the journalists who ran them on Twitter.

The pages included The Free Thought Project, Press For Truth, Anti-Media, Cop Block, Filming Cops, Counter Current News, Right Wing News, Noisy Room, Gun Laws Don’t Work, Reverb Press, Nation in Distress, Clash Daily, Voluntaryist Veterans and many more.

So it appears that Facebook has unpublished our page along with at least 28 more pages that we currently know of…

Posted by Jason Bassler on Thursday, October 11, 2018

Facebook has unpublished my page, The Anti-Media, after falsely accusing us of violating policies. 2.1 million followers and 5 years of work gone…for now.

Posted by Nicholas Bernabe on Thursday, October 11, 2018

And just like that 5 + years of hard work promoting ideas of peace and freedom have been erased..#FacebookPurge

Posted by John Liberty on Thursday, October 11, 2018

This is an unprecedented attack on the free press — yet the media which whines about Trump for merely criticizing them is cheering this Orwellian purge on with near-total uniformity.

The Trump administration needs to move immediately to counteract this evil corporate censorship!

These sites have become monopolies and they’re colluding together to shut down the actual free press in this country to help the Democrats and the legacy media!

If this isn’t a blatant violation of antitrust laws then what the hell is?

UPDATE: The Free Thought Project was also just banned from Twitter:

