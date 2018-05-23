Bombshell: Senior FBI Agent Ready To Rat On Comey

FBI Special Agent Joe Pientka is ready to expose Obama-era leaders, including former Director James Comey, according to a new report.

On Friday May 11, 2018, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein stating Comey testified the FBI didn’t think General Flynn lied. Grassley also revealed Joe Pientka was the second FBI agent who joined Peter Strzok on January 24th, 2017 in an ambush style interview to take down General Flynn.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Grassley demanded the FBI and DOJ produce the transcript of Flynn’s intercepted calls with Russian Ambassador Kislyak and the related 302’s by May 25th. (302’s are reports FBI agents take to summarize an interview with a subject.)

The recently unredacted portion of the House Intel report revealed Comey testified to House Intel members the FBI agents who ambushed Flynn did not detect any deception. The report also revealed the illegal leak of Flynn’s phone call with Kislyak is what allowed the FBI/DOJ to keep a counterintel operation open on General Flynn.

Chairman Grassley is demanding answers from the FBI and DOJ by this Friday the 25th.

In the last paragraph of Grassley’s letter, he requests Special Agent Joe Pientka be available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff:

Accordingly, no later than May 25, 2018, please provide:

1. The information requested in our February 15, 2017 letter, including the transcripts of the reportedly intercepted calls and any FBI reports summarizing them; and

2. The FBI agents’ 302s memorializing their interview of Flynn and 1A supporting docs, including the agents’ notes.

In addition, please make Special Agent Joe Pientka available for a transcribed interview with Committee staff no later than one week following the production of the requested documents.

Investigative reporter, Sara Carter stated a couple weeks ago that according to numerous law enforcement sources, neither Strzok or Pientka believed Flynn was lying during their interview with him, as reported. Special Agent Joe Pientka and another “non-partisan” law enforcement officer were present in the Flynn interview per Sara Carter’s sources.

Legal expert, attorney and former special investigator, Joe DiGenova, believes that Pientka may be a good cop based on his actions related to the General Flynn case (see video below at the 6:00 mark) –

Chairman Grassley quite properly wants to see the underlying 302 forms of the FBI agents who did the interview, the ambush interview of Flynn, at the White House during the transition period rather shortly after the inauguration.

It’s pretty obvious that Comey and McCabe got together and decided they wanted to frame Flynn because they believed, they believed, believe it or not, that he was a danger to the Constitution, not them. He was a danger, when all he was doing was communicating with people that he had a legitimate right to communicate with, both as a candidate Foreign Policy Advisor, and as the National Security Advisor Designate, and as a National Security Advisor.

So Grassley wants to see the notes of these people and he wants to interview the one agent who was there who was very, very, very serious about how Flynn did not deceive. That agent that he wants to interview is the agent who went to the Inspector General and complained about the conduct of Strzok and McCabe.