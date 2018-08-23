Army Of FBI Agents Ready To Testify Against Mueller’s Illegal Probe

An army of FBI whistleblowers are ready to testify against illegal activities conducted by Special counsel Robert Mueller and his team of ‘Deep State’ crooks.

As House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Goodlatte prepares to grill DOJ official Bruce Ohr, Rep. Jim Jordan is unravelling the “Operation Crossfire Hurricane” plot that illegally targeted Donald Trump in an attempt to stop him becoming President.

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: These whistleblowers are prepared to testify under oath that Mueller committed perjury and other crimes in his effort to conceal massive off-the-books citizen surveillance programs rolled out in succession by the Bush and Obama administrations.

A former FBI special agent accuses Mueller of lying to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence regarding the scope of his surveillance programs. Another NSA and CIA whistleblower accuses Mueller of overseeing a secretive program that surveilled President Donald Trump while Trump was a private citizen — an accusation that is already being heard in court. Another whistleblower claims that former FBI agents would testify with documentation that Mueller stifled their investigations into certain terrorist networks. These accusations could form the basis of a congressional investigation, or could be used by insiders close to the president as leverage in the Russia collusion case dominating Washington discourse.

Former Mueller employee Chuck Marler told Big League Politics in an exclusive statement that Mueller lied to the Senate, informing the Intelligence Committee that his surveillance programs were smaller and less wide-ranging than they really were. Mueller’s lies blocked Senate oversight of his work and allowed him to expand surveillance programs that concerned officials in his own Bureau. FBI agents who complained were punished and threatened with arrest.

Here is Chuck Marler’s statement to Big League Politics, presented in its entirety:

“I used to work for the Special Surveillance Group (SSG) at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Robert Mueller was my Director. I have been wrestling with his disregard for my safety and his dishonesty with my and other coworkers’ concerns. That is why in 2008 I decided to quit the Bureau early and start my own business and get away from the corruption of certain members of the FBI management. I saw firsthand how dishonest some of them could be. Since Mueller has taken over as Special Counsel, I’ve been concerned about him continuing that behavior which leads me to the following.

Mueller and certain members of FBI Management deceived the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence in 2005 and they intimidated and bullied the U.S. Office of Personnel Management from 2005 through 2008.

Mueller and individuals in FBI Management were continually notified by members of the SSG that their surveillance activities were growing way beyond the scope of their operational plan before Congress and that their safety was at stake. After 9/11, the program had expanded at a rapid pace. The members of the SSG were happy to take on the vastly growing surveillances throughout the country but they wanted better protection, better compensation and more clear duties defined through Congress. Mueller and FBI Management continually ignored their cries for help.

In the Summer of 2005, two FBI employees in the SSG Program wrote a letter and mailed it to every member of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The two FBI employees were notified by Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison’s office of receipt of the letter. Those same two FBI employees and two additional employees wrote another letter and mailed it to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM). That opening letter to the OPM was very generic because their work is considered Secret due to their undercover status conducting Counter Terrorism and Counter Intelligence work. The OPM letter only listed their names, job title, office and generic nature of their complaint. The letter to the SSCI was more informative due to SSCI’s level of classification regarding U.S. Intelligence.

The two employees involved in the SSCI letter were informed by staff at Senator Hutchison’s Office of Mueller’s response to the letter. The two employees knew the response was not truthful.

OPM opened a routine complaint/inquiry based on the letter that they received from the four FBI employees. The OPM officer that had the misfortune to be assigned the job, sent an initiation letter to FBI Headquarters to gain security clearance to begin her assessment. She was immediately threatened with arrest by FBI agents. Subsequently and because of the letter, the four FBI employees were threatened with arrest, imprisonment, raids of their residences and loss of their job. Although better security and more defined operational duties eventually were hammered out, it was no thanks to Mueller. The four employees and their squad supervisor were overtly and covertly punished, then and to this day.

The information I have relayed to you is important but in the current climate of intimidation of whistleblowers and continued dishonest activity of some in the FBI, I have been reluctant to relay in this much detail. The reason (beyond disgust with Mueller and Comey) that I inform you now is because I know you have contacts with Judicial Watch. Judicial Watch may benefit from a FOIA request regarding communications Mueller and FBI Management had with Senator Hutchinson’s Office and the OPM from 2005 thru 2008. I know the OPM Officer, the FBI employees and their supervisor because obviously I was one of the four employees. I do not suspect the gathering of evidence to Mueller’s dishonesty regarding this matter will be easy to obtain because of the cloud of secrecy it entails but I pray Mueller will answer for his actions.”

Chuck Marler’s statement ends

CIA and NSA whistleblower Dennis Montgomery, a computer specialist, claims that he worked on a massive nationwide phone-surveillance spying program during the Bush administration under the direction of John Brennan and James Clapper, who both became Obama administration officials. Montgomery says that Mueller, as director of the FBI under Bush, oversaw the phone-spying program.

“This is very, very, very powerful technology, and it was created under Robert Mueller’s watch. The last person I would think that should be investigating Donald Trump is Robert Mueller, who was collecting information on Donald Trump ten years ago … Mueller has a huge conflict of interest, a huge conflict of interest,” Montgomery said in an interview.

“I provided to the FBI seventeen businesses of Donald Trump, including the Trump Tower, the Trump leasing programs, all of these different programs, and including Trump himself and the various family members that had been wiretapped under these programs,” said Montgomery. “There has been a wiretap on Trump for years.”

“I started by going to Maricopa County and showing that Sheriff Arpaio himself was wiretapped under the Obama administration,” said Montgomery.

“I was a CIA contractor both under John Brennan and under James Clapper and these individuals were running domestic surveillance programs in the United States collecting information on Americans. This isn’t political. They were collecting information on Republicans and Democrats. But they collected everything they could find. Bank accounts, phone numbers, chats, emails, and they collected a massive amount of it under the Obama administration,” Montgomery added.

Montgomery, the whistleblower, has sued James Comey for allegedly covering up information on the program, which Montgomery said was being operated on FBI computers.

As Big League Politics reported: real estate mogul Timothy Blixseth claims that he saw records from Montgomery proving that Obama CIA director John Brennan oversaw repeated spying on the phone calls of President Donald Trump and millions of other private American citizens.

Former FBI contractor Sibel Edmonds, another whistleblower, told Infowars that Mueller put the muzzle on FBI agents’ investigations into certain terrorist networks.

“Imagine my shock when I saw that Robert Mueller was appointed as the special counsel in this case, the same Robert Mueller, who in my case, put gag orders together with attorney general Ashcroft,” Edmonds told Alex Jones.

“There were FBI agents, not only in the Washington field office, but also in the Chicago and Patterson field offices, who were blowing the whistle on Mueller internally, saying he’s squashing our investigations [into terror networks],” Edmonds said.

“I know of several veteran, highly decorated FBI agents, if subpoenaed, would testify that how Robert Mueller, due to what he was doing as the director of the FBI, can not preside as the special counsel in this case,” Edmonds said. “It’s a slam dunk case, it’s documented.”

Edmonds made a video on the subject for her website Newsbud.