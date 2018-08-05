FBI Docs Reveal Hillary Colluded With DOJ To ‘Bleach’ Server Of Evidence

Newly released FBI documents reveal that Hillary Clinton ‘negotiated’ with the DOJ to wipe her server clean of evidence during their email investigation.

Clinton’s lawyers worked with the DOJ over her “successor server” otherwise known as the Platte River Networks [PRN] server she famously ‘bleached.’

According to Jordan Schachtel, a National Security expert, the documents reveal that Clinton and her army of lawyers managed to convince officials at the DOJ and FBI to suppress certain bits of vital evidence.

More:

Surprise! Hillary lawyers announce that there is a "successor server" that they can request access to. FBI is not thrilled with the revelation.

The FBI isn’t too thrilled with the new discovery.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: FBI docs show a lot of back and forth between Hillary’s lawyers and DOJ over what the FBI could and could not see.

FBI has released new info on Hillary Clinton investigation. Most interesting thing I've seen thus far is timeline documenting back & forth btwn DOJ & Hillary's lawyers over what they could & could not see. A lot of negotiating! Was she hiding something?

Why is the FBI negotiating evidence?

Hillary Clinton's attorney's initially did not disclose the existence of the PRN server to the FBI. These letters/docs show the negotiation of giving the FBI access. Why is the FBI negotiating evidence?

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton sounded off.

FBI turns over more Clinton investigative file docs, thanks to Judicial Watch lawsuit. Includes pics of infamous Platte River Clinton server. Show Obama DOJ/FBI kowtowing to Clinton gang lawyers.

If you are associated with President Trump, the FBI seizes evidence with door-busting raids, but if your name is Hillary Clinton, you can apparently negotiate with the FBI about what evidence they can and cannot see.