FBI Evacuates & Shuts Down Solar Observatory, Denies Alien Involvement

The National Solar Observatory in New Mexico was raided, evacuated and shut down by the FBI on September 6th over an undisclosed national security issue.

Otero County Sheriff Benny House told the Alamogordo Daily News: “There was a Blackhawk helicopter, a bunch of people around antennas and work crews on towers, but nobody would tell us anything…I don’t know why the FBI would get involved so quick and not tell us anything.”

The mysterious event, in a state known for secretive military testing and a suspected UFO crash, has caused a wealth of speculation on YouTube, social media and in the tabloids, prompting the observatory to deny that aliens were involved in its closure.

Press TV reports: The New Mexico solar observatory remains closed after being evacuated for unknown reasons last week.

“I can tell you it definitely wasn’t aliens,” a spokeswoman for the National Solar Observatory, part of the Sunspot Solar Observatory consortium, told The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, an investigation was underway by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“We don’t know anything. We’re just as curious as anyone else,” one guard said.

No local law enforcement was involved in the case as the FBI remained on the scene.

“They wouldn’t give us any ­details,” Otero County Sheriff Benny House said. “I’ve got ideas, but I don’t want to put them out there. That’s how bad press or rumors get started, and it’ll cause paranoia, or I might satisfy everybody’s mind and I might be totally off base.”

The observatory is also taking the chance to attract the people’s attention to its work.

“With the excitement this closure has generated, we hope you will come and visit us when we do reopen, and see for yourself the services we provide for science and public outreach in heliophysics,” it said.

Zero Hedge reports: The observatory’s location, near multiple military bases two hours’ drive from the town of Roswell, has sparked massive speculation on social media. Roswell was the area of a famous 1947 sighting of UFOs which government officials said were high altitude weather balloons.

For the conspiracy-minded, Tyler Glockner, who operates the YouTube conspiracy channel secureteam10, speculates that the evacuation could be part of a government effort to cover up a discovery involving aliens, an imminent solar flare, and or something outer space related. Glockner then said one Reddit user suggested a national security issue threat was discovered involving a foreign power attempting to use the observatory’s antennas to spy on nearby White Sands Missile Range.

New amateur drone footage shows the observatory is a “ghost town,” said Glockner. When the drone first lifts off, the camera shows the White Sands Missile Range in the distance (25 to 30 miles).