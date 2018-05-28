FBI: Las Vegas Massacre Was Joint Antifa/ISIS Operation

A former FBI counter-terrorism agent says the Las Vegas massacre was a joint operation between Antifa and ISIS.

“In short, in my experience it is most likely this was an ISIS operation and the evidence strongly points that way,” the former FBI counter-terrorism agent told Big League Politics. “Authorities have no alternative line of investigation. The most frightening possibility is that this was a joint ISIS-Antifa operation.”

Bigleaguepolitics.com reports: It is becoming apparent that hard left organizations like Antifa are cozying up to radical Islamic groups, according to the FBI and multiple other sources.

“There is clearly overwhelming evidence that there are growing ties between U.S. radicals and the Islamic State, as well as several ISIS offshoots and splinter groups,” said an FBI field report delivered to former Acting Director Andrew McCabe on July 11, 2017.

The connection between leftist groups like ANTIFA and Islamic jihadists was first exposed by Edward Klein in his book “All Out War: The Plot to Destroy Trump.”

Last summer, the FBI sent a task force to Hamburg, Germany during the G20 summit where President Donald J. Trump spoke. The law enforcement group tracked leftist rioters like Antifaschistische Aktion, an Antifa affiliate, and made a shocking discovery.

“The task force covered G20 meeting in Hamburg, studied intel from local authorities, Interpol, and other assets, determined that as assumed U.S.-backed anarchist/radical groups had traveled to Germany and took place in the violence,” the FBI’s summary said. “There is also evidence of meetings between these individuals and associates of ISIS. There is an urgent need to closely surveil the identified individuals.”

The report details Oakland Antifa’s connections with Islamic extremists:

“Ties between three key leaders of the Oakland group [names redacted] met in Hamburg with a leader of the AQAP [Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula] and the AQIM [Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb]. The leader from AQAP is an Egyptian-born male [name redacted] who is known to be in charge of finances and recruiting for the group. There is evidence from informants that he is helping the Oakland group acquire the weapons they are seeking, primarily bomb making equipment and toxic chemicals and gasses. One of the men from Oakland traveled to Syria to meet with ISIS; the purpose was for training in tactics, but was thought to be primarily a bonding visit to discuss possible massive disruptive attacks in the U.S.”

As part of a series on the Las Vegas massacre, Big League Politics has already reported that Brian A. Hodge, a mysterious Australian national who was present at the scene of the attack, fits the bill of an Antifa operative:

“Big League Politics has exclusively obtained an in-depth intelligence community-produced report which fuses open-source information, tactical counter-terrorism analysis, cyber-intelligence, and digital data mining into a comprehensive dossier comprised of a detailed profile on Brian A. Hodge’s and his whereabouts during the massacre.

The digital signatures captured, tactical tradecraft, and media analysis strongly suggest that Hodge should reasonably be suspected as a person of interest in the Vegas massacre, and deserves more scrutiny.

Hodge’s Australian background and support for left-wing causes are well documented on his now-locked Facebook page.

While Hodge does not outwardly espouse violence, his profile is befitting of an Antifa affiliate.”

“Additional photos and info pertaining to Brian Hodge, the mysterious person of interest in [the] Las Vegas Shooting have surfaced,” tweeted journalist Laura Loomer on April 20. “He’s pictured here posing for a pic in front of the Mandalay Bay crime scene. Members of Congress were recently briefed on his *possible* ties to ISIS.”

Additional photos and info pertaining to Brian Hodge, the mysterious person of interest in #LasVegasShooting have surfaced. He's pictured here posing for a pic in front of the Mandalay Bay crime scene. Members of Congress were recently briefed on his *possible* ties to ISIS. pic.twitter.com/XRcQw1CWQY — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 20, 2018

