WikiLeaks: FBI ‘Lost’ Hillary Clinton’s Email Server For Five Weeks

Wikileaks emails reveal FBI conveniently 'lost' Hillary Clinton's email server for over 5 weeks, allowing her to delete crucial evidence

WikiLeaks has revealed that the FBI conveniently ‘lost’ Hillary Clinton’s email server for over 5 weeks, allowing her staff to delete crucial evidence from the investigation.

A new 229 page FOIA file shows that FBI agents loss custody of sensitive investigative material just after Hillary announced she was running for President in 2015.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In the document the FBI — the world’s most distinguished investigative service – admits that they lost the chain of custody of Hillary Clinton’s confiscated server for five weeks in 2015.

The chain of custody was lost from August 2015 to October 2015.

How does this happen?

Once again, Hillary Clinton caught a break from the FBI.

