The FBI and DOJ have been caught redacting key documents that implicate Hillary Clinton and the DNC as co-conspirators in a plot to prevent Trump from becoming President.

Yesterday, Rep. Devin Nunes, Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Features to discuss the latest developments in the investigation of the ‘Deep State’ spying on the Trump campaign.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The liberal media has completely ignored the shocking revelation that the Obama administration and top officials at the DOJ were spying on Donald Trump during the campaign and after he was sworn into office.

During the election top Democrat Party Attorney Michael Sussman met with the top lawyer of the Department of Justice to deliver the phony Russian dossier. The DOJ then used this fake political document to spy on Donald Trump and his campaign.

Rep. Devin Nunes: James Baker was the top lawyer at the FBI. He reported directly to James Comey. Numerous officials at the DOJ and FBI have told us under oath that nobody at the FBI or DOJ knew anything about the Democratic Party being behind the Clinton (Russian dossier) dirt. Well now you have one of the top lawyers for the Democrats and the Clinton Campaign who was feeding information directly to the top lawyer at the FBI before even the FISA warrant. So now you have absolute proof that that wasn’t told to the FISA court. So you want your evidence of FISA abuse? There it is right there… People should know it’s probably not appropriate for a top lawyer from the Democratic Party to take dirt and give it to the top lawyer of the FBI… Don’t forget. Originally the story from FBI and DOJ was that Republicans had started this information and given this information and that has been totally blown out of the water.

Fired FBI Director James Comey has REPEATEDLY LIED about the origins of this anti-Trump dossier.

Now we know how badly this was covered up by the Deep State DOJ and FBI.

Meet Comey FBI's "deep throat" in Trump-Russia "collusion" probe: "He is engaged on some of most high-stakes matters today, such as his representation of the DNC and Hillary Clinton’s campaign in their responses to Russian hacking in the 2016 election." https://t.co/WtAZU2DM5v pic.twitter.com/qd3RB4EnzO — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) October 4, 2018

John Solomon from the Hill reported –

Before you judge the DOJ’s and FBI’s arguments — which are similar to those offered to stop the release of information in other major episodes of American history, from the Bay of Pigs to 9/11 — consider Footnote 43 on Page 57 of Chapter 3 of the House Intelligence Committee’s report earlier this year on Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Until this past week, the footnote really had garnered no public intrigue, in part because the U.S. intelligence community blacked out the vast majority of its verbiage in the name of national security before the report was made public.

From the heavy redactions, all one could tell is that FBI general counsel James Baker met with an unnamed person who provided some information in September 2016 about Russia, email hacking and a possible link to the Trump campaign.

Solomon continues –

There is now a concrete storyline backed by irrefutable evidence: The FBI allowed itself to take political opposition research created by one party to defeat another in an election, treated it like actionable intelligence, presented it to the court as substantiated, and then used it to justify spying on an adviser for the campaign of that party’s duly chosen nominee for president in the final days of a presidential election.

And when, nine months later, the FBI could not prove the allegation of collusion between Trump and Russia, unverified evidence was leaked to the media to try to sustain public support for a continued investigation.

That means the redaction of Footnote 43 had more to do with political embarrassment than with national security. And that should concern us all.

The redaction coverup by the corrupt DOJ and FBI is damning per “Stealth Jeff” on Twitter –

Here's the report that John Solomon of The Hill is referring to, and the redacted section that was supposedly redacted because 'national security': https://t.co/nUYSGS5W9M pic.twitter.com/V7KlkPWgPM — STEALTH JEFF (@drawandstrike) October 8, 2018

Here is a copy of the redacted section of the DOJ and FBI report from the current corrupt Deep State –

This is simply another outrageous attempt by the criminals running our Department of Justice to cover up their crimes.

Americans knew that the Obama Administration was corrupt – seeing how corrupt is both validating and shocking. These people must be brought to justice.