FBI Shuts Down Solar Observatory As Catastrophic ‘Super Flare’ Heads Towards Earth

The FBI shut down the National Solar Observatory last Thursday, closing it to employees and the public, amid warnings that a catastrophic ‘super solar flare’ is about to strike the Earth.

According to an FBI spokesman, the closure was due to “security reasons”, but local law enforcement in Sunspot, New Mexico, say they have been left in the dark as to the real reason behind the sudden closure.

Express.co.uk reports: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a storm watch for a G2-level solar storm on September 11, just days after the NSO was closed.

This has led to conspiracy theorists believing a ‘SUPER FLARE’ is on its way which could wipe out humanity and the FBI is not revealing this as they do not want the public to panic.

One person wrote on public talk board 4Chan: “Forums are talking about it being a ‘super-flare’ strong enough to turn the surface of the planet into an uninhabitable wasteland.

“Either we’ll have a press conference this week, or rich people are going to start ‘disappearing’ quietly.”

Another person added: “A big enough solar flare from our sun could wipe us out. Probably just as likely as an asteroid.

“There are so many threats out there and we are probably past due for a mass extinction event. “

Regular solar storms blast radiation in all directions from the sun, some of which hits the outer atmosphere of Earth, causing it to heat up and expand.

This means satellite signals would struggle to penetrate the swollen atmosphere, leading to a lack of internet service, GPS navigation, satellite TV such as Sky and mobile phone signal.

However, if a solar flare is strong enough, the radiation which hits our planet would be the equivalent to a global nuclear bomb.

But, as many people on the forum point out, there are several solar observatories around the globe, so it would be unlikely that only the NSO spotted a dangerous solar flare.

As a result, the mystery rages on with no sign of slowing up until the FBI makes an official announcement.

The post office in Sunspot has been closed until further notice with a spokesman for the United States Postal Service telling ABC 7: “We were told on September 6 that we would be evacuated along with the surrounding area, we were not told why.

“We were told just to be out of the area. We remain suspended until we are allowed to return.”

Otero County Sheriff, Benny House, said: “The FBI is refusing to tell us what’s going on. We’ve got people up there (at Sunspot) that requested us to standby while they evacuate it.

“Nobody would really elaborate on any of the circumstances as to why. The FBI were up there. What their purpose was nobody will say.”