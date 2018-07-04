Federal Judge Clears Trump Over ‘Flimsy’ Russian Collusion Allegations

A federal judge has described a lawsuit alleging that President Trump and Roger Stone colluded with Russia and WikiLeaks as “flimsy” before tossing the suit out of court.

The lawsuit alleged that President Donald Trump’s campaign and former adviser Roger Stone conspired with Russia and WikiLeaks to publish hacked Democratic National Committee emails during the 2016 presidential race.

U.S. District Court Judge Ellen Huvelle said in a ruling Tuesday evening that the suit’s efforts to tie the Trump campaign and Stone’s alleged actions to the nation’s capital were too flimsy for the case to proceed in a Washington D.C. court.

It’s official. These “flimsy” and politically charged allegations disseminated by mainstream media on behalf of the Democratic Party simply do not stand up in court.

“The Trump Campaign’s efforts to elect President Trump in D.C. are not suit-related contacts for those efforts did not involve acts taken in furtherance of the conspiracies to disseminate emails that harmed plaintiffs,” wrote Huvelle, an appointee of President Bill Clinton. “Campaign meetings, canvassing voters, and other regular business activities of a political campaign do not constitute activities related to the conspiracies alleged in the complaint.”

While Judge Huvelle made clear that her decision was a technical one based on issues of legal jurisdiction, and was not a definitive ruling on allegations that the Trump campaign struck an illicit deal with the Russians during the election, it does prove that allegations of Russian collusion are nothing more than conspiracy theories that hold absolutely no weight in a court of law.

Two DNC donors, Roy Cockrum and Eric Schoenberg, and former DNC staffer Scott Comer, filed the “flimsy” suit last year, alleging that the hacking invaded their privacy and that the Trump campaign and Stone had a role in unlawful activity.

According to Politico:

The Trump resistance group Protect Democracy, which filed the suit dismissed Tuesday, suggested it might refile the case elsewhere.

“While we are disappointed in and respectfully disagree with today’s decision from the District Court to dismiss this case on the grounds that it does not belong in Washington, D.C., this case is far from over,” Protect Democracy’s Ian Bassin said in a statement. ” It is clear that the the Court recognizes that there is sufficient evidence to suggest a conspiracy between the Trump Campaign and the Kremlin, but believes this case belongs in a different court. What today’s decision indicates is that the merits of this case will proceed somewhere.”

Attorneys for the Trump campaign and Stone did not immediately respond to requests for comment.