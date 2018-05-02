Feminists Force Boy Scouts To Drop ‘Boy’ From Name

The Boy Scouts of America (BSA) has been forced to change its name for the first time in its 108-year history after angry feminists complained that the word “boy” was sexist.

The scouting organization, which has always been for boys aged between 11-17, will now be called: Scouts: BSA.

Thehill.com reports: The move to a gender-neutral name arrives on the heels of the organization’s decision to accept girls into its ranks next year.

Girls already started enrolling as Cub Scouts this year, and more than 3,000 have reportedly joined so far.

BSA Chief Scout Executive Mike Surbaugh said the association considered many other “incredibly fun” names before settling on a decision, according to the AP.

“We wanted to land on something that evokes the past but also conveys the inclusive nature of the program going forward,” Surbaugh said.

“We’re trying to find the right way to say we’re here for both young men and young women.”