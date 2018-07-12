Firefighters Suffer Neurological Damage After Contact With 5G Cell Towers

Firefighters in Sacramento, CA have reported neurological damage including memory problems and confusion after new generation 5G cell towers were installed outside their fire station.

News of the adverse health effects suffered by the firefighters comes days after a major university study into 5G wireless technology declared the upcoming roll out of the wireless technology to be a “massive health experiment” that has not been properly tested by authorities.

A recent CBS news story from Sacramento about the installation of 5G small cell towers references complaints reported by the San Francisco firefighters:

Firefighters in San Francisco have reported memory problems and confusion after the 5G equipment was installed outside of fire stations. The firefighters claim the symptoms stopped when they relocated to stations without equipment nearby.

Firefighters are willing to run and leap and climb and jump into burning buildings and forests but they aren’t willing to suffer neurological damage after being subjected to prolonged periods of radiation exposure from 5G cell towers and antennas.

If firefighters aren’t willing to put up with the damaging effects of the 5G roll out, should we be more concerned about the health effects associated with the new wireless technology?

Activist Post reports: All sources of cell phone and wireless WiFi radiation are not magic. They never have been. Decades of research from government, independent, industry, and military scientists have already proven harm.

In 2011, The World Health Organization classified all sources of cell phone and wireless WiFi radiation as a possible carcinogen in the same category as chloroform, engine exhaust, and led. Many experts believe it should be reclassified as a Carcinogen.

This isn’t just about cancer. Exposure can lead to symptoms and illnesses referred to as “Microwave Sickness” or “Electrosensitivity.” This is actually more common than we have been led to believe.

It’s not just The Telecom Industry aka “Big Wireless” that doesn’t seem to care about any of this. Many of our elected officials as well as current and former government employees don’t seem to care either.

20+ year old legislation as well as outdated safety standards and testing– not science – has made it possible to avoid using “The Precautionary Principle” in regard to all digital and wireless devices, products, and infrastructure.

Concerns about cell towers – 5G and otherwise – and other sources of WiFi radiation has been reported quite a bit already – especially over the last few months.

In 2017, 180 scientists requested a moratorium on 5G small cell towers because of biological and environmental health risks. Environmental organizations like Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) are also asking for assistance in opposing it.

5G was recently installed in New York City and Dr. Naomi Wolf and many of her fans have been posting about this on social media. It doesn’t sound like a good time is being had by all.

Those who want 5G can still have it without cell towers being installed all over their communities. Samsung will very soon be selling indoor 5G routers to anyone who doesn’t mind profuse sweating and other unpleasant side effects from exposure.

Concerns about other sources of WiFi exposure have been reported for kids and everyone else and by a variety of media outlets and experts. In fact, cell phone manufacturers are warning their shareholders that they may eventually be held liable for the harm they have caused.

If firefighters don’t want cell towers near their stations, why should anyone else want more of them near our homes and everywhere else?