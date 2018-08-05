Former Policeman Says He Has The Name Of Jill Dando’s Killer

Former policeman Mark Williams-Thomas announced on live television this week that he knows the identity of Jill Dando’s killer.

On ITV’s popular daytime program ‘This Morning”, Williams-Thomas claimed that Dando was murdered by a professional hitman.

Jill Dando was a popular journalist, television presenter and host of the BBC’s long-running programme Crimewatch in the 90s.

She was 37 when she was shot dead on April 26, 1999 on the doorstep of her West London home in a crime that so far remains unsolved.

A former colleague claimed that Dando tried to alert her bosses to a paedophile ring at the BBC that involved “big name” stars, but “no one wanted to know”.

Her untimely death also led to a miscarriage of justice when a local man, Barry George, was wrongly convicted of her death.

The Express reports: Now released from prison, Barry and investigative journalist Mark – a former police officer – appeared on This Morning.

Chatting to presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, Mark said he believes he knows who murdered television star Jill.

“Where I am now,” he explained, “is looking into other elements, and I have now been given the name of the killer.”

Taken-aback, Ruth, 58, couldn’t hide her startled reaction to the comment.

“You have a name?” she asked.

“I do and that is my focus now,” Mark said simply. “To try and finally solve this investigation because there is no doubt that Jill was murdered, assassinated, by a professional hitman.

“For an individual to get away with [it] for nearly 20 years… for an individual to have remained completely under the radar.”

“The gun has never been recovered, nothing else has come into circulation. That shows you the quality of this person,” Mark added.

Barry, who was convicted of Jill’s murder 2001 and then acquitted and released after serving eight years, told Eamonn and Ruth about his feelings on being wrongly convicted.

He said he was “stunned” when the court read out the news.

Barry added: “I was stunned when they first read out the conviction. I felt you know, have they looked into it at all and done any research properly into it?

“I considered not, they were too quick to jump at me, that is my understanding. Although I personally don’t know the facts or the ins and outs of the issues. I believe there were people making threats towards [the police] too.”

Sharing his upset for Barry’s experience, Mark declared: “He served eight years in jail for a crime he did not commit it’s time to find the real killer.”

Just as the interview was about to be cut off, Barry shared his surprise that the police force had failed to catch the newsreader’s correct killer at the time.

“In Hammersmith and Fulham, the amount of CCTV cameras [around] and they are saying [they have no evidence],” he trailed off while shaking his head.

Presenter Eamonn, 58, also revealed the extent of his friendship with Jill, and his feelings on what happened.

“Jill and I were like that,” he explained, before crossing his two fingers to illustrate the bond. “We were very very close, and not once did I think it was this guy [Barry].

“It was too professional. People were saying, ‘He did it he did it’ and I thought, ‘How can you say that?’ It just didn’t ring true to me.”