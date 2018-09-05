Freemasons Gather in London To Celebrate 300 Years Of Global Control

High-level Freemasons have been caught on film bragging about their powerful influence in all spheres of global society while celebrating the Royal Ritual, an annual Masonic event, in the extremely symbolic setting of the Royal Albert Hall in London.

On October 31st, 2017, the Freemasons celebrated the 300th anniversary of their influence on society at the event presided by the Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England: Prince Edward, Duke of Kent – the grandson of King George V and Queen Mary, and the cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.

Attended by thousands of Freemasons from across the world — including 136 Grand Masters — the ceremony featured “sketches” bragging about the influence of Masonry on modern society, including its important role in the creation of the United States.

At several points in the ceremony the Freemasons mentioned that the All-Seeing Eye, also known as the Masonic Eye of Providence, is prominently featured on American bank notes.

Of course, all of this took place on a highly symbolic checkerboard pattern floor, under a gigantic compass and an All-Seeing Eye. Here’s the video:

Vigilant Citizen reports: After singing “God Save the Queen”, Benjamin Franklin and George Washington (two prominent Freemasons) come out to explain how America was founded on Masonic principles.

– I hold to be self-evident, brother Franklin, all men are created equal.

– Indeed, brother Washington, all Freemasons meet as equals as we have the opportunity to create a nation in the very essence of Masonic morality. It would be wonderfully symbolic, don’t you think?

– You’ll be wanting to put the all-seeing eye on our banknotes next.

They go on to brag about the Masonic symbolism in Washington, DC.

– The plans for our new capital city already have a very Masonic feel to them, yeah.

They then talk about the great number of Masonic presidents, about how “Freemasonry will be embedded in American culture” and how the Statue of Liberty is a giant Masonic gift from French Freemasons. They also add: “Do not forget about the musicians”. Because there are lots of musicians who are Freemasons.

As seen in countless articles on this site, the music business is deeply embedded in occult principles (although many people in this industry are part of “darker” occult orders).

The ceremony ends with the initiation of a Masonic candidate by Prince Edward.

While this royal ritual contained absolutely nothing secret or occult (it is a public event), it nevertheless lays out in the open various facts that are often dismissed as a “conspiracy theory”.

The symbolism on the stage (which is reminiscent of an MTV music awards performance) is a clear reminder that mass media is replete with THEIR symbols, starting with the all-seeing eye. As documented on this site for the past 10 years, these symbols are now omnipresent, indicating the elite’s total control of popular culture.