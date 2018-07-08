Fugitive On ‘Most Wanted’ List For 35 Years Found Working For Top Democrat

William Howard Hughes Jr., a captain with top-secret clearance who was declared a deserter by the Air Force in 1983, has finally been found — after 35 years as a “most wanted fugitive” — working for Democrat Janet Napolitano in California.

Nanette Asimov and Megan Cassidy report in the San Francisco Chronicle:

Employees in the University of California president’s office in Oakland knew their former colleague Tim O’Beirne as the personable, brainy number-cruncher for the UC system’s vast health benefits program.

They were stunned Tuesday to learn that the Air Force has identified him as William Howard Hughes Jr., a captain with top-secret clearance who vanished in 1983. The Air Force declared him a deserter and one of its most wanted fugitives – and some suspected he had defected to the Soviets – until his capture last Wednesday.

Some people may argue that defecting to the Soviets and working for Janet Napolitano, Obama’s Secretary of Homeland Security, are equally culpable crimes.

But in all seriousness, there are real questions that need answering here. How did a deserter on the “most wanted” list for 35 years manage to evade detection and wind up working for a prominent Democratic Party politician in a major U.S. city?

O’Beirne/Hughes appears to have risen to a fairly responsible position without any real background-checking by the Democrats:

Former colleagues say he worked for UC as a consultant for much of the 2000s, preparing presentations to the UC Regents, representing UC in labor negotiations and drawing up the documents that would set forth their health insurance benefits for the rest of their lives.

“This just floors me,” said Judy Boyette, a San Francisco attorney who signed O’Beirne’s consulting contracts when she ran human resources and benefits at UC more than a decade ago. Looking at a photo of her former colleague in custody, Boyette was stunned. “My gosh, that’s Tim! Oh, my word. That is unbelievable. But that’s him! Wow.”

She and other former colleagues described O’Beirne as smart, articulate – especially when describing complicated numbers and concepts so that others could understand them – and kind.

American Thinker report: Hughes reportedly actually took a role in labor negotiations, which is one of the highest-profile and biggest responsibilities of the U.C. Office of the President. The University of California suffers from labor strife and strike threats on a regular basis. Payroll is a huge part of its budget.

Napolitano, an alleged expert on homeland security, apparently remained clueless for five years. It was the Air Force that caught him. And it seems to be squeezing him:

The Air Force said O’Beirne admitted last week that he was Hughes. He is in confinement at Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield amid an investigation, and has not been charged with a crime, said Linda Card, a spokeswoman for the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. No bail or court date have [sic] been set.