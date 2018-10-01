Full List Of Bill Clinton Sexual Assault Allegations By 12 Different Victims

An increasing number of people are waking up to the fact that modern liberals are the world’s premiere hypocrites, and nothing illustrates this point more clearly than a cursory glance at the way liberals have enabled Bill Clinton to get away with five decades of rape, sexual assault, and criminal harassment.

Hillary Clinton and her husband, the reprobate known as Slick Willie and Teflon Bill, have intimidated some victims into keeping quiet, but many others have come forward and outlined horrific behavior by Bill Clinton over the past FIVE DECADES.

Liberal hypocrisy is at its finest when dealing with the Clintons. Make no mistake, over the course of the past 48 years, Bill Clinton has been consistently and credibly accused of serious criminal misconduct against women.

And yet, as the mainstream media continues to publish hit pieces by the hour about Brett Kavanaugh, all with the clear intention of damning him and swaying public opinion for the Democratic Party, and while grassroots liberals continue frothing at the mouth and flooding social media with posts outlining their righteous indignation, there is not so much as a hushed whisper in liberal circles about Bill Clinton’s highly problematic past.

Hypocritical liberals ignore the fact at least a dozen women have reportedly accused Bill Clinton of violent and predatory behavior that parallels that of the disgraced Harvey Weinstein.

And they ignore the fact that, as was even admitted by Snopes, “a page on Hillary Clinton’s campaign website about campus sexual assault was edited to remove wording about a victim’s ‘right to be believed‘ in February 2016, following a Twitter debacle in which Hillary was bravely called out by one of Bill’s accusers, Juanita Broaddrick, a woman who accuses Hillary of threatening her if she didn’t stay silent.

I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73….it never goes away. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) January 6, 2016

YourTango reports:

Below is a list of twelve women who have accused former President Bill Clinton of criminal, predatory sexual behavior of various types.

This list does not include women such as Regina Hopper Blakely, Robyn Dickey, Gennifer Flowers, Dolly Kyle Browning or Monica Lewinsky with whom he is reported to have had consensual extramarital affairs because assault should not be conflated with anyone’s moral opinions about what goes on within a particular marriage. Those relationships and their reflection on that marriage belong to Bill and Hillary alone.

This list also does not address that flight logs tie Clinton to financier, convicted pedophile, and alleged sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

In 2015, now-defunct news site Gawker shared the stunning revelations that:

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s private Boeing 727 — known as the “Lolita Express” — 26 times.

On some of these flights, Clinton was accompanied by “a woman whom federal prosecutors suspect of procuring underage sex victims for Mr. Epstein.“

On at least five of these flights, Clinton declined to have Secret Service protection.

While it bears repeating that he has never been convicted, here is a complete listing of the 12 women reported to have accused Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct.

1. Eileen Wellstone (1969)

Allegation: Sexual assault

An article published on a site called Capitol Hill Blue in 1999 asserted that “Eileen Wellstone, 19-year-old English woman, said Clinton sexually assaulted her after she met him at a pub near the Oxford where the future President was a student in 1969. A retired State Department employee, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that he spoke with the family of the girl and filed a report with his superiors. Clinton admitted having sex with the girl, but claimed it was consensual. The victim’s family declined to pursue the case.“

While these allegations have never been proven and no woman has come forward to claim the story as her own, no sources have been able to reliably go so far as to claim the story is false.

2. Anonymous female student at Yale University (1972)

Allegation: Sexual assault

The same article on Capitol Hill Blue further alleges that “a 22-year-old woman told campus police at Yale University that she was sexually assaulted by Clinton, a law student at the college. No charges were filed, but retired campus policemen contacted by Capitol Hill Blue confirmed the incident. The woman, tracked down by Capitol Hill Blue last week, confirmed the incident, but declined to discuss it further and would not give permission to use her name.”

3. Anonymous female student at the University of Arkansas (1974)

Allegation: Sexual assault

Again from Capitol Hill Blue: “A female student at the University of Arkansas complained that then-law school instructor Bill Clinton tried to prevent her from leaving his office during a conference. She said he groped her and forced his hand inside her blouse. She complained to her faculty advisor who confronted Clinton, but Clinton claimed the student ”came on” to him. The student left the school shortly after the incident. Reached at her home in Texas, the former student confirmed the incident, but declined to go on the record with her account. Several former students at the University have confirmed the incident in confidential interviews and said there were other reports of Clinton attempting to force himself on female students.”

4. Anonymous female lawyer (1977)

Allegation: Sexual assault

According to Roger Morris in his book Partners in Power, “A young woman lawyer in Little Rock claimed that she was accosted by Clinton while he was attorney general and that when she recoiled he forced himself on her, biting and bruising her. Deeply affected by the assault, the woman decided to keep it all quiet for the sake of her own hard-won career and that of her husband. When the husband later saw Clinton at the 1980 Democratic Convention, he delivered a warning. ‘If you ever approach her,’ he told the governor, ‘I’ll kill you.’ Not even seeing fit to deny the incident, Bill Clinton sheepishly apologized and duly promised never to bother her again.”

5. Juanita Broaddrick (1978)

Allegation: Rape

Reports state that Broaddrick “claimed that Bill raped her when she was a volunteer on his campaign for governor while she was at a nursing student conference in Little Rock. She claimed that he forced himself on her while she screamed “please stop,” and he bit her lip. Norma Rodgers, a friend who was sharing a hotel room with Broaddrick during the conference, confirmed her claims that she had been sexually assaulted. Broaddrick did not come forward with the claims for two decades, claiming she was intimidated and ashamed.”

6. Carolyn Moffet (1979)

Allegation: Sexual assault

Moffet has stated for the record that “she met Gov. Clinton at a political fundraiser and was invited to his hotel room. ‘When I went in, he was sitting on a couch, wearing only an undershirt. He pointed at his penis and told me to suck it. I told him I didn’t even do that for my boyfriend and he got mad, grabbed my head and shoved it into his lap. I pulled away from him and ran out of the room.’”

7. Elizabeth Ward (1983)

Allegation: Unclear

Former Miss America Ward initially accused Clinton of forcible rape, but recanted in 1998 with an apology to Hillary for what she said was a consensual relationship.

8. Sally Perdue (1983)

Allegation: Unclear

The former Miss Arkansas Perdue has told the press that she while her sexual relationship with Clinton was consensual, “in 1992 she was visited by a Democratic Party staffer [who made it clear to her that they] ‘knew that I went jogging by myself and he couldn’t guarantee what would happen to my pretty little legs.‘”

9. Paula Jones (1991)

Allegation: Sexual harassment

Paula Corbin Jones, then an Arkansas state worker filed a sexual harassment suit against Clinton, in which she included the following details under penalty of perjury:

“He came over by the wingback chair close to where I was at. Then it’s like he wasn’t even paying attention to what I was saying to him. Then he goes, ‘Oh, I love the way your hair flows down your back. And I was watching you,’ and stuff like that. Downstairs. And then he did it again. Then he started — he pulled me over to him while he was leaning up against the wingback chair and he took his hands and was running them up my culottes. And they were long. They were down to my knees. They were long, dressy culottes. And he had his hand up, going up to my middle pelvic area, and he was kissing me on the neck, you know, and trying to kiss me on the lips and I wouldn’t let him. And then I backed back. I said, ‘Stop it. You know, I’m not this kind of girl.’ I mean. And it still — and then I ran right over to where the couch was. I thought what am I going to do? I was trying to collect my thoughts. I did not know what to do. I was trying to collect my thoughts. I did not know what to do. After the second time — after the first time, I had rebuffed him. And then when I got over there and I kind of sat right there by the end of the couch on the — seemed like on the armchair part. And the next thing you know it, I turn around because he was kind of back over here, and he come over there, pulled his pants down, sat down and asked me to perform oral sex… He asked me would I kiss it. He goes — you know, I can see the look on his face right now. He asked me, ‘Would you kiss it for me?’ I mean, it was disgusting.”

10. Sandra Allen James (1991)

Allegation: Sexual assault

Back to Capitol Hill Blue, political fundraiser James alleged that Clinton “pinned [her] against a wall and stuck his hands up her dress. She screamed so loud that the Arkansas State Police knocked on the hotel door and asked if everything was okay. When she told her Democratic fundraising boss about the incident, he told her to ‘keep your mouth shut.‘”

11. Christy Zercher (1992)

Allegation: Sexual assault

In Lt. Col. Robert “Buzz” Patterson’s book, Dereliction of Duty, he states that Zercher, then a female stewardess on Air Force One, “complained that Clinton ‘sexually molested” and ‘cornered” her on [a] flight. Per Patterson, the woman only “wanted an apology.'”

12. Kathleen Willey (1993)

Allegation: Sexual assault

Willey claims that when she was working as a volunteer in the White House social office, Clinton “fondled her breast and placed her hand on his clothed, erect penis in the Oval Office while she was asking him for a White House job.“

An article titled “The Trashing Of Clinton’s Women” appeared in The Village Voice in 1999 closed with this:

“The president’s acolytes — such as Alan Dershowitz — continually bray, ‘Sex lies! It’s all sex lies!’ They insist that these thrown-away women are making all this up, including the threats and intimidation. But is every one of these women lying?”

Well, that is an excellent question. Indeed.