George Papadopoulos Has Found Evidence Proving He Was Framed

October 26, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

George Papadopoulos was on FOX and Friends this morning and stated that based on new bombshell new information that has come to light, he is considering taking back his plea deal with Robert Mueller.

Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and was charged with 14 days in prison as a result.

Now Papadopoulos claims he was framed by the Deep State — and he finally has the evidence to prove it and clear his name.

GWP reports: Papadopoulos said that he testified to Congress yesterday and wants to share all that he knows about the Trump – Russia investigation and the Mueller witch hunt.  Papadopoulos claims that he was set up by Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor, whom Papadopoulos worked with.

Papadopoulos now believes that the organization he worked for was set up for Western spies and that he didn’t know it at the time.  He claims Mifsud told him Russia had Hillary emails and that a week later, an Australian Ambassador named Alexander Downer, met with Papadopoulos and claimed Papadopoulos told him that Russia had Hillary emails. Papadopoulos still doesn’t recall telling this to Downer.

A couple of days ago the AP reported that Mifsud’s attorney claims Mifsud did nothing wrong –

Mifsud’s Swiss-German lawyer, Stephan Roh, has recently assured the AP that Mifsud is alive and has disputed almost all the allegations against him, saying via email that the 58-year-old hadn’t committed any crime and that the claims leveled against him are either old, unsubstantiated or consist of what he described as “defamatory departing music.”

But Papadopoulos claims Mifsud is not a Russian spy, the claim used by the far left when spinning the Trump – Russia farce.  Papadopoulos claims Mifsud is a Western spy and was used by the US and its allies to frame Papadopoulos to report to Downer that Russia had Hillary’s emails.

