George Soros: I Endorse Ocasio-Cortez For President

Billionaire globalist George Soros has officially endorsed socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s bid to become President in 2020.

As new details emerge that Soros helped fund and organize Cortez’s recent surprise win in the Democratic primary in June, it is becoming clear that Soros is pinning his hopes on Cortez replacing Bernie Sanders as their main 2020 candidate.

Soros recently distanced himself from the Democrat party, admitting in an interview that Barack Obama had “failed him.”

Could the billionaire, anti-Trump globalist be preparing to mold the next generation of far-left activists to lead the party instead?

Dailycaller.com reports: In an interview with progressive digital media outlet “The Young Turks,” a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez also admits that their coverage helped her win.

Members linked to Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, to run for office — guaranteeing favorable coverage by a media network that reaches almost 300 million people monthly.

One member of the Soros-funded media, Cenk Uygur, also founded one of the two political groups responsible for asking Ocasio-Cortez to run, Justice Democrats — whose goal is to get Sanders-like politicians elected to Congress.

Uygur, a former Armenian genocide denier, was eventually forced out of the organization after old articles revealed some of his previous sexist comments, often referring to women in a derogatory way.

Incumbent Joseph Crowley — whose footprint in the Democratic establishment led to speculation that he would succeed Nancy Pelosi as Democratic leader of the House — greatly outspent Ocasio-Cortez.

However, her strong online presence — thanks to the coverage of the Soros-linked digital media — she was able to gain traction and defeat Crowley in the primary June 26. She is expected to win New York’s 14th congressional district handedly, given the district’s Democratic history.

After Ocasio-Cortez’s website, Ocasio2018.com, was first registered May 3, 2017, it redirected to Ocasio-Cortez’s now-deleted page on BrandNewCongress.Org, according to an Internet archive captured June 29, 2017.

Brand New Congress is another organization, just like Justice Democrats, that aims to get socialists elected to Congress in the 2018 mid-terms. It has close ties to Justice Democrats.

In a June 27 interview with Uygur on his YouTube channel “The Young Turks,” Ocasio-Cortez thanked Uygur and other media platforms for covering her before the primaries, which she says “in no small part” helped her win.

“I wouldn’t be running if it wasn’t for the support of Justice Democrats and Brand New Congress,” Ocasio-Cortez told Uygur. “In fact it was, it was JD (Justice Democrats) and it was Brand New Congress that asked me to run in the first place.”

The Young Turks is a member of The Media Consortium — a network of far left media publications which includes Mother Jones, Democracy Now!, and dozens of other outlets, funded by Soros.

The Media Consortium is a Soros a media empire that, according to Media Research Center (MRC), reaches nearly 300 million people a month.

“Soros funds nearly every major left-wing media source in the United States,” MRC stated. “Forty-five of those are financed through his support of the Media Consortium. That organization ‘is a network of the country’s leading, progressive, independent media outlets.’ The list is predictable – everything from Alternet to the Young Turks.”

The MRC report goes on to detail the progressive echo chamber Soros intentionally created with the Media Consortium with the intention of shaping public opinion.