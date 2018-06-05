George Soros: Italy’s Right-Wing Populists Are Funded By Russia

Billionaire globalist George Soros has discredited Italy’s new populist government, claiming that their right-wing Northern League party are funded by Vladimir Putin.

Without any evidence whatsoever, Soros is ruthlessly attempting to sow seeds of doubt about the legitimacy of Italy’s new democratically elected conservative government.

Information Liberation reports: Whereas deep state cronies appear to have worked extensively with British intelligence to frame Trump’s campaign as having colluded with Russia, it appears Soros just threw this out there in the hopes it would stick.

From The Telegraph:

Italy’s hard-Right League party, part of the new coalition government, has angrily rejected suggestions by the international financier George Soros that it is funded by the Kremlin.

At a conference in northern Italy on Sunday, Hungarian-born Mr Soros said he was worried by the close links between The League and Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

“I don’t know if Putin finances the party, but this is a question that Italian public opinion has the right to know,” the billionaire financier was quoted as saying by Italian media.

Matteo Salvini, the head of The League and deputy prime minister, said his party had never received money from Moscow.

“I have never received a lira, a euro or a rouble from Russia,” said Mr Salvini, who has made several trips to Moscow.

But he added: “I consider Putin one of the best statesmen (in the world) and I consider it shameful that a speculator without scruples like Soros was invited to talk in Italy.”

Mr Salvini is an admirer of President Putin and his party has repeatedly called for sanctions against Russia, which were imposed after Moscow annexed Crimea and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, to be lifted.

Trump called for similar before he was spied on, sabotaged, undermined and had his pro-peace National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn framed by “his” own intelligence services.

The League, which has its heartland in the north of Italy, has argued that the sanctions have done huge damage to Italian exporters of goods, from fashion to food and fast cars, that Russians used to buy.

Considering the average leftist thinks Putin is behind everything which happens in the world anywhere, Soros’s mere accusation is no doubt all the proof they need to be convinced Salvini is a Russkie agent.

In the past 2 years, Putin has won elections in the United States, Austria, Czechia & now Italy. He's also delivered Brexit & performed well in France & Germany. It's because there are no problems in the west & a large amount of people only vote to make Russia happy. pic.twitter.com/4XATeOSTEO — Bryan MacDonald (@27khv) March 5, 2018

For those without mental deficiencies, this should serve as more proof the entire “Russian collusion” scheme is a total hoax and has been since its inception.

As the public now recognizes this whole Russia probe is a witch hunt to undermine Trump’s presidency, Trump himself seems to be fanning the flames to keep it in the news cycle so they Democrats continue to sound completely tone deaf in the run up to the midterms.

There was No Collusion with Russia (except by the Democrats). When will this very expensive Witch Hunt Hoax ever end? So bad for our Country. Is the Special Counsel/Justice Department leaking my lawyers letters to the Fake News Media? Should be looking at Dems corruption instead? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2018

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

The appointment of the Special Counsel is totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL! Despite that, we play the game because I, unlike the Democrats, have done nothing wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

The Fake News Media is desperate to distract from the economy and record setting economic numbers and so they keep talking about the phony Russian Witch Hunt. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018

League party deputy Claudio Borghi Aquilini responded to Soros’s smears by saying it’s a good sign “we are going in the right direction.”

From Breitbart:

“Soros worried by the Italian government? So it means we are going in the right direction,” Mr. Borghi said in response to allegations made by the open borders advocate at the Trento Festival of Economics in Italy on Sunday that there is a “close relationship” between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Italy’s new Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, League leader Matteo Salvini.

“We understand that those who have been speculating for years off of the skin of immigrants, financing NGOs and smugglers to invade Italy, are now aware that the good times are over and they will take any pretext to attack,” Borghi added.