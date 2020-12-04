Georgia Video Shows Suitcases Stuffed With Illegal Biden Ballots Secretly Counted After Poll Workers Left

Surveillance camera footage from Georgia shows that suitcases stuffed with illegal ballots for Joe Biden were secretly hidden under a table and then counted after poll workers left the room at midnight on election night.

According to a bombshell OAN report (below), only 4 people remained behind after midnight to count the illegal votes.

Partial transcript as follows:

“At about eight o’clock in the morning, we’re gonna roll this back and show it to you. There you go. So now they’re gonna start pulling these ballots out from under this table. This table, the black one, was placed there, by the lady with the blonde braids, at about 8:22 am in the morning. So she put that table there. So the same person who’s staying behind now, the same person who cleared the place out, under the pretense that we’re going to stop counting, is the person who put the table there, at 8:22 in the morning.

Yeah, I saw 4 suitcases come out from underneath the table. Yeah, at the right hand, you see the gentleman in the red. So he just pulled one out. So what are these ballots doing there, separate from all the other ballots? And why are they only counting them whenever the place is cleared out with no witnesses is the question.

So, these machines can process about 3000 ballots an hour, you have multiple machines there.

And they’re there for 2 hours. So you do the math. How many those ballots went through these machines in those 2 hours when there was no one there to supervise, to be present consistent with statues and rules to supervise the tabulation. We believe that could easily be and probably is certainly beyond the margin of victory in this race.”