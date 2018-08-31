German School Tells Christian Girls To Dress In Muslim Clothes To Avoid Bullying

A German school headmaster in Frankfurt-am-Main told the mother of a student she should dress her daughter in a hijab, or Muslim head covering, so that Muslim students would stop bullying the girl.

Angela Merkel’s pro-immigrant policies have tilted the balance in Germany so far in favor of Muslim refugees that blonde Christian girls are being encouraged to don Islamic headwear in order to fit in at school.

The mother told the German newspaper Bild, “My daughter was so massively bullied in her school by Muslim girls that we had to take her out of school for protection.“

She said her daughter was being bullied, mocked and physically attacked because, “She had blond hair, no headscarf, has a German-Hebrew name, and we are Christians.“

“My daughter had a nervous breakdown in fifth grade,” she continued. “She had bruises and massive fear of going to school.”

The headmaster’s remedy was for the girl to convert to Islam — or at least wear a headscarf in order to pass as a Muslim.

The family has since changed schools and reported that the girl was no longer bullied.

PJ Media reports: The idea that a young Christian German girl with blond hair and a German-Hebrew name would get mocked and beaten up by Muslim classmates in central Germany seems bad enough. The headmaster’s hijab response just made the bad situation worse.

Tragically, this is far from the first time women’s rights have been undermined in Germany, at the hands of Muslim migrants. Last year, a German judge acquitted a Turkish man of rape, ruling that his forced violent sex with a woman was not “culturally rape.”

While women in Iran are being imprisoned and tortured for the crime of removing a hijab in public and encouraging their sisters to do the same, it speaks volumes that a teacher in Germany would effectively abet Muslim bullying by suggesting the Christian girl simply adopt a Muslim practice to fit in.

Whether in Iran or in Germany, women should not be forced to wear a hijab, by law or by bullying. While it is important for Muslim women to have the religious freedom to wear the hijab in public, that does not extend to forcing other women to also adopt this practice.