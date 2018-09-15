Google Co-Founder: Trump Voters Are ‘Fascists’

Google co-founder Sergey Brin thinks Trump voters are ‘fascists’ according to an extraordinary leaked video from a Google conference.

In the video, obtained by Breitbart, company executives can be seen slamming Trump and his supporters and vowing to halt the rise of populism and nationalism following the unexpected 2016 election result.

The video adds fuel to the fire that Google and other social media giants are actively censoring conservatives and attempting to influence American democracy based on their own political leanings.

Sergey Brin can be seen on stage in front of hundreds of Google employees saying he was personally ‘deeply offended’ by Trump’s election success, warning that it “conflicts with many of Google’s values.”

MORE LEAKED GOOGLE VIDEO: Google claims it isn't politically biased against conservatives. Anyone who watches this viral leaked video of the secret Google meeting after the 2016 election will see otherwise. Posted by Breitbart on Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Dailymail.co.uk reports: At one point during the conference, Brin talks about the typical mentality of Trump voters.

He argues that those with ‘routine jobs’ were more likely to vote for Trump than those with ‘non-routine’ jobs – and said ‘boredom’ might explain the President’s popularity.

‘There’s actually a lot of historical precedent for boredom being a huge factor in vote choice,’ Brin told the crowd.

‘And actually in building extremism. We’ve done a lot of work on extremism that shows a high correlation with boredom.’

‘Data suggests that boredom led to the rise of fascism and communism. It sort of sneaks up sometimes, really bad things.’

‘History teaches us that there are periods of populism, of nationalism that rise up, and that’s all the reason we need to be in the arena,’ Walker says.

He also notes that the company is figuring out the ways how to respond to the populism tide ‘before the world comes into this environment of tribalism that’s self-destructive in the long-term.’

Earlier this week, Fox News obtained an internal email from a former head of multicultural marketing at Google detailing the company’s efforts to turn out Latino voters for the presidential election.

Google has also been accused of burying Conservative news outlets search results by the President himself.

‘Google search results for ‘Trump News’ shows only the viewing/reporting of Fake New Media,’ Trump said.

‘In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent.’

Trump added that ‘they are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!’

The conference video led to immediate calls for Google to be held to account over its behaviour.

Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale called for ‘Congressional hearings’ and an ‘investigation’ into alleged political bias within the company.

In a statement, Google said employees and executives in the all-hands meeting were expressing their personal views after a ‘long and divisive election season.’

‘For over 20 years, everyone at Google has been able to freely express their opinions at these meetings,’ the statement read.

‘Nothing was said at that meeting, or any other meeting, to suggest that any political bias ever influences the way we build or operate our products.

‘To the contrary, our products are built for everyone, and we design them with extraordinary care to be a trustworthy source of information for everyone, without regard to political viewpoint.’

Social media companies have come under increased scrutiny to explain their role in influencing votes during the 2016 election since Trump came to power.

Facebook chief Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter boss Jack Dorsey became the latest tech executives to get a grilling from Congress over foreign manipulation Tuesday.

The pair appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee as Russian election meddling continues to loom over Congress with the mid-terms just two months away – and the value of both company stocks took an immediate dive.

Early in the hearing, panel vice chair Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia said regulation is on the cards.

‘Congress is going to have to take action here,’ said Warner, who was a telecomm investor before he came to Congress. ‘The era of the Wild West in social media is coming to an end,’ he said.

President Trump warned last week the firms were ‘treading on very, very troubled territory and they have to be careful.’