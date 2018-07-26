Google Translate Issues Apocalyptic Warning: “Jesus Is Coming”

Google Translate has begun issuing apocalyptic warnings to millions of users, warning them that the Second Coming of Christ is about to occur.

According to multiple reports from around the web, Google has been issuing doomsday prophecies to users who type in unrelated queries.

The bizarre translations come up in response to innocent queries, often in little-known languages such as Yoruba.

Yahoo News reports: Google is rapidly adjusting Translate so the weird translations seem to disappear soon after discovery – but fans keep finding alarming stuff.

If you go to Google Translate and type dog 18 times using Maori to English this is what happens pic.twitter.com/4RYpUm45q3 — Tynan (@gitonga_tynan) July 22, 2018

One chilling translation said, ‘Doomsday Clock is three minutes at twelve We are experiencing characters and a dramatic developments in the world, which indicate that we are increasingly approaching the end times and Jesus’ return.’

If you type in the words, ‘Are you self aware?’ slightly misspelled, Google Translate comes out with ‘There are some things you can do.’

Another glitch comes out with ‘As you please,’ in reply to a misspelt version of, ‘Please let me die.’

It’s been dubbed, ‘TranslateGate’ on Reddit – so what’s really happening here?

Experts believe it’s to do with the fact that Google switched Translate over to a new system using a neural net, an AI system.

Experts suggest that it may have been ‘trained’ using passages from the Bible – hence some of the more doom-laden passages, according to The Register.

The weird translations tend to pop up with relatively obscure languages, such as Yoruba, because the machine doesn’t have many translations to work with.

So, sorry, doomsday fans – it looks like you’ll have to wait at least another few months before our Earth is cleansed in fire and Jesus returns.