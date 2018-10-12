GOP House Leader Introduces ‘Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act’

House Republican leaders are set to introduce a bill to provide full funding for President Trump’s border wall before the midterm elections.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has announced the Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act, which will authorize the funding, allowing the wall to be built at speed – while also cutting off funds for sanctuary cities and making it easier to deport immigrant gang members.

Having McCarthy on board gives the effort to secure the southern border for the first time in generations a leadership seal of approval and ensures immigration and border security will be front and center during the midterm elections.

So far President Trump has raised $1.6 billion in funding to build the wall, however McCarthy’s bill will provide the president with the remaining $23 billion needed to complete the erection.

Per the Daily Mail: The $1.6 billion came as part of a huge omnibus spending bill for the current year. It caps funding for ‘border barrier planning and design’ at $38 million, and targets the rest for border security.

‘For decades, America’s inability to secure our borders and stop illegal immigration has encouraged millions to undertake a dangerous journey to come here in violation of our laws and created a huge loophole to the legal channels to the immigration process where America welcomes immigrants to our country,’ said McCarthy in a statement provided to Breitbart.

McCarthy is facing a challenge in his run for speaker from conservative Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, a Freedom Caucus member.

‘President Trump’s election was a wakeup call to Washington. The American people want us to build the wall and enforce the law. Maintaining strong borders is one of the basic responsibilities of any nation. For too long, America has failed in this responsibility,’ McCarthy said.

‘We intend on having a full-fledged discussion on how to complete our mission to secure the border, and yes, we will have a fight about this,” Speaker Paul Ryan said this week.

During Trump’s evening rally in Iowa Tuesday, a boisterous crowd once again cheered ‘Build that wall!’ – a staple of Trump campaign rallies in 2016.

But Trump has dropped his repeated mention that Mexico will pay for it.

‘And we’ve built the wall — we’re building the wall,’ Trump said Tuesday evening. ‘We’ve started. A lot of it’s getting done right now. We got $1.6 billion. Another $1.6 billion. And another $1.6 billion. I want ’em to give us the money so I can build it – we can build it in a year. But we’ve done a lot of it. It’s going up right now,’ Trump said.

Trump continued: ‘But when it comes to the wall, they feel we want it so badly, but we keep getting big chunks and we keep building that wall. And it’s under construction. And we’re going to get it finished sooner than anyone would believe. And if you could get me some Republicans, we’ll get it done quickly. Quickly,’ Trump said.

McCarthy tweeted out a link to the story, and even included Trump’s ‘Make America Great Again’ acronym.

‘Few things are more fundamental to a nation than a protected border. Proud to introduce the Build the Wall, Enforce the Law Act. #MAGA,’ McCarthy wrote.