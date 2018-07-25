Gov. Andrew Cuomo Pardons Dozens Of Pedophiles So They Can Vote Democrat

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has granted pardons to 77 sex offenders, including pedophiles, in the hope they’ll vote Democrat this November.

“Dozens of convicted sexual predators deemed too dangerous to be returned to the community after their release from prison are among the thousands who received conditional pardons from Gov. Cuomo, giving them the right to vote,” according to the New York Daily News.

“The list of 77 is littered with convicted pedophiles and rapists and other violent sexual abusers. All were granted conditional pardons from Cuomo under a new policy designed to give back the right to vote to those who leave prison.”

Infowars.com reports: Among those pardoned are convicted cop killer Herman Bell and 61 year-old child rapist Hector Aviles, also known as the “Voodoo Rapist.”

Additionally, the criminals were deemed so dangerous to society that they were “sent to civil confinement in state psychiatric hospitals after their prison time was up.”

“This is hands-down the most egregious public policy misstep Andrew Cuomo has made in his eight years as governor, and it shows that he will do virtually anything for a few extra votes,” said New York Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-Suffolk County).

“This policy rewards the worst of the worst sexual predators and lowlifes in our society and undermines the integrity of our voting system in every way, shape and form.”

New York GOP congressional candidate Dr. Jim Maxwell also shamed Cuomo on social media Monday, saying Democrats “will stop at nothing to maintain their grip on power.”

“Governor Cuomo pardoned at least 77 sexual predators just so they could go out and vote for him. A good chunk of the newly-pardoned predators were deemed unfit to return to society, so they’ve been kept in psychiatric hospitals since their release so they can’t go out and hurt anyone else.”

Cuomo announced in May that he issued conditional pardons to 24,000 parolees in the first round.

“It’s unfortunate that some are using the issue of restoring voting rights to fearmonger,” Cuomo spokesman Richard Azzopardi said Monday.