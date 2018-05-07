Gov’t Bans Media From Reporting Skripal’s Role In Trump-Russia Dossier

The UK government has issued an international ban on reporters covering Sergei Skripal’s role within MI6 in creating the Trump-Russia dossier.

The western public has been led to believe that double-agent Skripal and his daughter were poisoned by Russia as alleged payback for his betrayal of Russia.

However, due to a government-issued DSMA-Notice, reporters haven’t been allowed to tell the public about Skripal’s links to Pablo Miller – a senior MI6 agent who worked closely with Orbis Intelligence and Christopher Steele.

Thefreethoughtproject.com reports: It is important to remember that Orbis Intelligence is Christopher Steele’s company that was paid by the Clinton campaign to create a dossier of opposition research that was used as a basis for FISA warrants on the Trump campaign. In fact, as the New Yorker reported, Steele’s position itself within MI6 likely involved direct contact with Skripal:

“Steele had spent more than twenty years in M.I.6, most of it focusing on Russia. For three years, in the nineties, he spied in Moscow under diplomatic cover. Between 2006 and 2009, he ran the service’s Russia desk, at its headquarters, in London. He was fluent in Russian and widely considered to be an expert on the country.”

Moon of Alabama reported that “Steele was an MI6 undercover agent in Moscow around the time when Skripal was recruited and handed over Russian secrets to the MI6. He also ran the MI6 Russia desk so anything about Skripal will have passed through him. It is very likely that they personally knew each other. Pablo Miller, who worked for Steele’s private company, lived in the same town as Skripal and they seem to have been friends since Miller had recruited him.”

Orbis Business Intelligence was co-founded by Steele and would employ Skripal’s handler, Pablo Miller, as soon as he left MI6.

Further indicative of something likely suspicious afoot, a D Notice, which effectively bans British media outlets and journalists from mentioning Pablo Miller, was put in place on the day of the Salisbury chemical attack.

Former British diplomat Craig Murray posted a screenshot of a tweet that he called a “vital confirmation from Channel 4 News (serial rebel Alex Thomson) of the D Notice in place on mention of Pablo Miller.”

UK government sent out a media suppression instruction ("DMSA notice" aka "D notice") for Skripal's MI6 handler living nearby according to UK's Channel 4. Skripal's handler was historically reported to be "Pablo Miller"–more recently connected to Orbis and Christopher Steele. https://t.co/70ZPJdZtRP — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 29, 2018

Additionally, although declining to name him, almost certainly due to the D Notice, the British Telegraph reported on Pablo Miller doing “consultancy work” for Steele’s Orbis:

A security consultant who has worked for the company that compiled the controversial dossier on Donald Trump was close to the Russian double agent poisoned last weekend, it has been claimed.

The consultant, who The Telegraph is declining to identify, lived close to Col Skripal and is understood to have known him for some time.

…

The Telegraph understands that Col Skripal moved to Salisbury in 2010 in a spy swap and became close to a security consultant employed by Christopher Steele, who compiled the Trump dossier.

The British security consultant, according to a LinkedIn social network account that was removed from the internet in the past few days, is also based in Salisbury.

On the same LinkedIn account, the man listed consultancy work with Orbis Business Intelligence, according to reports.

Clearly, Miller or someone else attempted to cover up the connection to Steele by editing his LinkedIn profile. The man that the Telegraph declined to identify was later named by Meduza as Pablo Miller:

Pablo Miller, who at the time was posing as Antonio Alvarez de Hidalgo and working in Britain’s embassy in Tallinn. Russia’s Federal Security Service says Miller was actually an undercover MI6 agent tasked with recruiting Russians.

Although Orbis issued a weak denial of Skripal’s involvement in producing the dossier, Murray, the former UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, noted that it was “extremely probable” that Skripal’s work on the Trump/Russia dossier was related to the his poisoning:

Back then I did not realise what I now know, that the person being protected was Pablo Miller, colleague in both MI6 then Orbis Intelligence of Christopher Steele, author of the fabrications of the Trump/Russia golden shower dossier. That the government’s very first act on the poisoning was to ban all media mention of Pablo Miller makes it extremely probable that this whole incident is related to the Trump dossier and that Skripal had worked on it, as I immediately suspected. The most probable cause is that Skripal – who you should remember had traded the names of Russian agents to Britain for cash – had worked on the dossier with Miller but was threatening to expose its lies for cash.”

One thing is certain, if there is a connection between the dossier and Skripal, which seems extremely likely, tying up a potential loose end seems much more likely to be the reason for his poisoning than the widely reported story that Russia tried to kill him.

The fact of the matter is that timing of the assassination attempt, being one week before the Russian presidential election and prior to the World Cup, seems to ring of a western intelligence operation meant to tie up a loose end and ratchet up the ongoing information/propaganda war against Russia.

Russia had Skripal imprisoned for 4 years and he lived in the UK for 8 years. This would seem to have allowed for much more studious timing if the Russians had wanted him dead. Are we to believe that the Russians would pick the worst possible time—or is there a more logical explanation?

The reality is that the Trump administration’s investigation into the use of the unverified dossier as a tool to weaponize the U.S. intelligence apparatus for political purposes—as parts were clearly used to gain FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign—is coming to the public forefront. As this information becomes more readily available there will be a much more in-depth investigation into the sources and methods used by Steele.

Make no mistake that contrary to the statement from Orbis, there is a great likelihood that Skripal was intimately involved as a source in the creation of the Trump/Russia dossier. There are clearly too many connections between Steele, Miller, and Skripal to simply be ignored or passed off as mere coincidence of circumstance!