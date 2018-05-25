Harvey Weinstein Charged With Rape & Sex Abuse

Harvey Weinstein has been charged with rape, sex abuse and other sexual offences against two women.

The disgraced movie producer handed himself in to the New York police department on Friday.

Weinstein, who has previously denied all accusations, was charged with four offences, following months of sexual abuse allegations.

A statement from the NYPD said Mr Weinstein “was arrested, processed and charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for incidents involving two separate women”.

More than 70 women have publicly accused the film producer of sexual misconduct, including rape.

The Telegraph reports: Weinstein, 66, arrived at the NYPD 1st precinct, in the TriBeCa district of Manhattan, at 7:20am, walking through a thick scrum of photographers and reporters held back by metal barriers.

“The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for the courage to come forward and seek justice.”

It was unclear who had filed the rape charges.

He evidently expected the proceedings to last some time, and had brought reading material with him: a copy of Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Broadway Revolution.

He is believed to have been fingerprinted and then charged.

After roughly 90 minutes inside the precinct, he was led out in handcuffs, smirking at the media scrum.

He will now be taken to Manhattan Supreme Court and is expected to be released on $2 million bail and fitted with an ankle tag.

Some of the charges are believed to relate to accusations made by Lucia Evans, the former actress, who claimed that the studio boss forced her into oral sex during a business meeting in 2004.