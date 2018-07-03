Harvey Weinstein Now Faces Life In Prison For Child Sexual Assault

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces life in prison as a slew of new sexual assault allegations, including some involving children, have emerged.

New charges against Weinstein include additional counts of rape against a third young woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, a Class A-II felony.

Hollywoodreporter.com reports: Harvey Weinstein on Monday was charged with more sex crimes in New York, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

The new charges against Weinstein include an additional count of criminal sexual act in the first degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of predatory sexual assault, a Class A-II felony.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” district attorney Cyrus Vance said in a statement.

“This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues.”

The disgraced Hollywood mogul was previously charged with rape in the first and third degrees, as well as criminal sexual act in the first degree, for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

In early June, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to the original charges.