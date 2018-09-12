Hillary Clinton Could Get 5yrs In Prison For Lying About Syrian Weapons

It is inferable that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton had knowledge that the US was sending arms from Libya to Syria in 2011, one year before the Benghazi consulate attacks.

Hillary Clinton was questioned by Senator Rand Paul during her public testimony of the Benghazi terrorist attack about a gun running program in January 2013 under oath and she denied any knowledge.

Breitbart.com reports: During Thursday’s “O’Reilly Factor,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said that if WikiLeaks has emails that prove Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and her State Department were aware weapons were going to Islamic terrorists, Clinton could get five years in prison for lying to Congress.

“It’s a felony to lie to Congress. You can get five years in prison. And we can’t continue to say the Clintons are above the law. I do believe that the CIA annex in Benghazi was procuring weapons, some of them to get them away from the jihadists in Libya.”

“But some of it to ferry those weapons through Turkey, into Syria. There have been many, many first-hand accounts, The New York Times, London Times, Washington Times have all reported upon this,” Paul told guest host Eric Bolling.

He added, “I find it hard to believe that Hillary Clinton, who all the news report have said she was the biggest advocate for arming the Islamic rebels in Syria, many of them turned out to be not only enemies of ours, some of them also turned out to be enemies of Israel.”