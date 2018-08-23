Hillary Clinton Accused Of Coercing Michael Cohen Into Pleading Guilty

Hillary Clinton coerced Michael Cohen into pleading guilty to charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller as part of a plot to oust Trump from the White House.

The sudden appearance of Lanny Davis at the side of the former Trump attorney raises a lot of questions.

Dcwhispers.com reports: Mr. Davis is a longtime Clinton operative and as recently as 2016 was helping to manage Hillary Clinton’s presidential run. His longstanding ties to the Clintons affords him strong ties with both the Democrat and Republican establishments, vast D.C. lobbying powers, and media moguls. In short, he is as Deep State as Deep State gets.

Now he’s using Michael Cohen to add manufactured fuel to the “get President Trump” fire as the Clintons sit back and watch and wait…

Remember Hillary Clinton’s illegal private server troubles that had her staff destroying evidence and lying to the FBI? 99.9% of the population would have faced some very serious charges for those violations. Not Hillary. Then there are the even more serious money laundering allegations tied to the Clinton Foundation and again – no formal charges from the government.

And guess who was acting as the mediator between the Clintons’ interests and the FBI and DOJ back in 2015 and 2016?

That’s right – Lanny Davis.

Robert Mueller and Rod Rosenstein, both longtime Deep State operatives, push for an investigation into Michael Cohen. Raids on Cohen’s homes and offices follow. Charges are manufactured. Cohen is isolated, afraid, and eventually, all too willing to do whatever necessary to save himself.

Once again, enter Lanny Davis who takes Cohen by the hand and leads him to a “say anything” plea deal with wording scripted by Clinton and Obama-appointed prosecutors in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York. The prosecutor leading the case against Cohen is Robert S. Khuzami whose ties with the Clintons date back to the 1990’s. During the Obama years, he was charged with protecting the Obama-approved financial interests from legal trouble following the financial collapse in 2008. Remember how some used to complain that no Wall Street big names were called to account for the financial shenanigans that led to the Great Recession? That was allegedly partly Khusami’s doing at the direction of the then-Obama White House.

Now the Mueller investigation is said to be working furiously to use the plea deal script that was manufactured by Clinton operative Lanny Davis to further implicate President Trump. An indictment will follow – one that may or may not actually be enforceable given the powers of the president but that won’t matter. The indictment will be used to further motivate/influence the 2018 Midterms. Enemies of Trump, and they are legion, are said to be hoping for impeachment proceedings by March of 2019.

Far-fetched you say? Consider this – Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to non-crimes as they relate to Donald Trump. He has tax issues, fraud issues, but what Davis was most concerned with is the alleged “hush money” payments that Cohen now says were directed by then-candidate Trump in 2016. That is the only legal item that involves the president directly regarding the Cohen plea – and it isn’t a crime. It’s a fake charge but Cohen is playing ball with the prosecution because of the other charges he is facing. This is how the U.S. government works. It can manufacture anything to go after anyone at any time and no entity has done this more often and more aggressively than the Clinton Crime Syndicate.

Mark Levin explains the dangerous absurdity of it all in the following video segment: