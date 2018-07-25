Experts: Hillary Clinton Is Dying – She Now Wears ‘Life Alert’ Panic Button

Hillary Clinton has begun wearing a Life Alert panic button necklace in public, sparking fears that the former Secretary of State is at death’s door.

Over the weekend, Hillary spoke at the OZY festival, a weekend event in Central Park. She donned an ill-fitting muumuu for the occasion with a colostomy bag strapped on underneath.

According to experts who studied photographs and videos from the event, it seems Hillary was also wearing a Life Alert emergency button around her neck – something used by pensioners in case they need the urgent medical care.

Libs: "Why do people joke Hillary is prone to falling down???" Hillary: pic.twitter.com/zBZy5qLwfC — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 23, 2018

Hillary Clinton is now wearing a life alert button? It seems a bit too late. Her political life has already expired. She has fallen and will never get up. Unlike Bill who can always get up, if you know what i mean… https://t.co/yM0meWQdgs — Alex Castellanos (@alexcast) July 24, 2018

Rt.com reports: Speaking at the Festival on Saturday, Clinton complained of being “exhausted,” resisting Donald Trump’s presidency. However, speculation about her ill health has been circulating since she took on Trump in 2016.

At a 9/11 memorial event in New York in September 2016, Clinton appeared to faint, wobbling on her feet before her security detail helped her into a waiting vehicle. At the time, Clinton said that she simply had “overheated,” but it was later revealed that she had been suffering from pneumonia.

“They threw her in like she was a side of beef,” said one law enforcement officer.

WATCH: Video shows @HillaryClinton unsteady and requiring support as she enters van after leaving NYC 9/11 ceremony. pic.twitter.com/iXEXuJsWG3 — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 11, 2016

Since her shock loss at the ballot box that year, Clinton has strayed in and out of the limelight, publishing a book explaining the loss from her perspective, and bashing Trump in speeches and on Twitter.

Now, as her campaign team puts out a flurry of emails and Clinton makes more public appearances, speculation is mounting over whether the woman who looked like a shoo-in for ‘Madam President’ in 2016 will attempt to take on Trump again in 2020.

If that were to happen, questions about Clinton’s health would be front and center this time around. Earlier this year, a video showing the one-time presidential contender falling down a set of stairs while on a visit to India, went viral. It wasn’t the first time that Clinton has struggled with stairs, either. She tripped while walking onto an airplane to Yemen in 2011, falling at the top of the stairs; and struggled to climb up a small flight of stairs to a campaign event in South Carolina in 2016.

This spring, Clinton was spotted wearing a cumbersome overcoat and scarf while out and about in New York and, later, while on a global speaking tour, whatever the weather. A suspicious protrusion from the coat led some to believe that the 70-year-old was hiding a back brace.

Hillary Clinton dons heavy coat & scarf in sweltering 90° heat — to hide a back brace? | https://t.co/8rduF3pXLt pic.twitter.com/Y6guOmFm2n — Mike (@Doranimated) May 26, 2018

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley interviews @HillaryClinton during An Evening with Hillary Rodham Clinton at Spark Arena on May 7, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. #HillaryClinton18 pic.twitter.com/N0rH2CpMxv — Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) May 7, 2018

Whether Clinton is masking deteriorating health or is simply the victim of a series of unfortunate accidents and wardrobe malfunctions, rumors will almost certainly continue to spread as long as she remains in the public eye.