Hillary Clinton Says She Wants To Become Facebook CEO

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has announced she wants to be CEO of Facebook so she can control the news content consumed by Americans on “the biggest news platform in the world.”

While receiving the Radcliffe Award at Harvard on Friday, Hillary Clinton told Maura Healey, the Attorney General of Massachusetts, that if she is in control of Facebook’s newsfeed, Americans will receive “the right kind of news” to ensure they make “the right decisions” during elections.

“Most people in our country get their news, true or not, from Facebook,” she said, explaining that the news read and shared by Americans on Facebook is the reason she lost the election. “It really is critical to our democracy that people get accurate information on which to make decisions.”

The chilling news that Hillary Clinton has her sights set on Facebook’s board room comes days after the social network announced they have teamed up with billionaire globalist George Soros to help them regulate elections in the U.S. and around the world.

On Thursday Facebook announced that they will use “the Atlantic Council’s Digital Research Unit Monitoring Missions during elections and other highly sensitive moments” to ensure no meddling takes place in elections.

Investmentwatchblog reports: In plain English, they’re going to meddle in elections to make sure that nobody else does. That’s not exactly correct, they’re going to make certain that as few conservative voices as possible are heard, even by those who desire conservative content, and that liberal, globalist, anti-American commies get the majority of space on their platform.

Who better for them to partner with in the naked pursuit of globalist power objectives than George Soros? And with the midterm elections upcoming and the 2020 presidential contest coming into view, the timing for the open borders, anti-America crowd to join together to choke out pro-American voices couldn’t be more opportune.

The anti-Trump, anti-American Atlantic Council is funded by George Soros through his Open Society Foundation network. In making the announcement, Facebook said they were “investing heavily to prevent our service from being abused during elections.”

That almost sounds honorable until you consider Zuckerberg’s FWD.us is an open borders advocacy group that shares the same political views as their partners in the censoring of information, globalist George Soros and Hillary Clinton.

Susan Rice is now on the board of directors for Netflix while Barack and Michelle Obama just got signed to produce political content. Working for Facebook isn’t a pipe dream for Hillary Clinton in 2018 — and that’s pretty damn scary considering she is already on record admitting she wants to censor free speech and promote leftist propaganda.