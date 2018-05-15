Hillary Clinton: I Lost Because I’m Ugly

Hillary Clinton claims that she lost the election because “a very large proportion of the population” decided she was too ugly to be the leader of the free world.

During an interview in Australia with Julia Gillard, the country’s first female prime minister, Hillary Clinton said, “There is still a very large proportion of the population that is uneasy with women in positions of leadership, and so the easiest way to kind of avoid having to look at someone on her merits is to dismiss her on her looks.”

When asked about the “lock her up” that followed her from one battleground state to the next, Clinton flinched slightly and then added, “There is this fear, there is this anger, even rage about women seeking power, women exercising power, and people fall back on these attacks, like you’re a witch or you should go to prison, or whatever it is.”

“And the enthusiasm with which that is generated speaks to a much deeper sense of alienation that people still have toward woman leaders. It’s not a majority, thank goodness, it’s not, but it’s a very vocal minority, at least in my country.”

Growing in arrogance as the interview continued, Hillary dismissed the American public’s desire for justice to be served as a “trope.“

“And sometimes these tropes are very much part of the press coverage.”