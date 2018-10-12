Hillary Clinton’s Security Clearance Withdrawn As Case Against Her ‘Goes Hot’

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton has had her security clearance revoked, just one day after President Trump said she should have been “thrown in jail” for her crimes in 2016.

The State Department announced the news that Hillary Clinton has had her security clearance withdrawn as part of an update regarding the department’s “ongoing review of the mishandling of classified information related to the use of Clinton’s non-government email server.”

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley also revealed that Hillary Clinton’s aide, Cheryl Mills (who predictably became her lawyer), along with four other senior Clinton staffers have also lost their security clearance.

As Hillary Clinton’s legal problems continue to mount, is the noose tightening around her neck?

The loss of Clinton’s security clearance came on the same day that a federal court convened for a hearing regarding a request for testimony under oath from former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Cheryl Mills and several other State Department officials about Clinton email searches in a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit about the Benghazi terrorist attack.

Before the loss of her security clearance, Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said:

“It is frankly unbelievable that the State Department is still protecting Hillary Clinton and her aides from being asked basic questions about her illicit email system.

“The courts were misled and obstructed by Hillary Clinton’s email scheme and we hope to get some more answers about this scandal.”

Via the Senate Judiciary Committee:

The U.S. State Department recently confirmed that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s security clearance has been withdrawn at her request. Clearances for five other individuals whom Clinton designated as researchers have also been withdrawn, including close aide Cheryl Mills, according to the State Department’s update of its ongoing review of the mishandling of classified information related to the use of Clinton’s non-government email server.

Documents containing classified material have been sent to the Bureau of Diplomatic Security, and all valid security incidents have been added to the security file for some individuals. Department authorities are continuing to review tens of thousands of documents for classified content.

The update was provided to Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and is being released for the first time following consultation with the State Department. The update follows a letter from the Department in May of 2017 confirming the Department’s review into any mishandling of classified information stemming from the use of Clinton’s non-government email server. That letter, which responded to an inquiry from Grassley, also outlined the review and adjudication process.

