Hillary Admits Democrats Love Socialism, Hate Capitalism

Hillary Clinton admitted on Wednesday that Democrats are socialists who hate capitalism, a fact that she claims hurt her in the 2016 primaries.
“It’s hard to know, but I mean if you’re in the Iowa caucuses and 41 percent of Democrats are socialists or self-described socialists, and I’m asked ‘Are you a capitalist?’ and I say, ‘Yes, but with appropriate regulation and appropriate accountability.’ You know, that probably gets lost in the ‘Oh my gosh, she’s a capitalist!’” Clinton said during a conversation with Alan Murray, the Chief Content Officer at Time Inc.
Breitbart.com reports: Clinton barely defeated Sanders in the Iowa caucuses in 2016, getting 49.9% of the delegates to Sanders’ 49.6%.
Sanders, before a potential 2020 run, is now pushing a program that would guarantee every American a government job that pays $15 per hour in addition to health benefits.
Hillary Clinton: Being a capitalist probably hurt me in primaries because so many Democrats are socialists https://t.co/Ik0690KpS5 pic.twitter.com/XMkCrCxsgu
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2018
