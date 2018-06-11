Hillary Propagandist Mocks Bourdain Suicide: ‘Special Place In Hell’

A Hillary Clinton propagandist has come under fire after suggesting the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain will burn in hell for committing suicide.

David Leavitt, whose bylines include CBS, AXS and the Examiner, gleefully mocked the death of Bourdain in a series of Twitter rants last Friday.

Westernjournal.com reports: His twitter account is more of a political one (his header image shows that Donald Trump’s account has blocked him, apparently a badge of pride), but his statements Friday took on more of a personal nature.

Leavitt made his remarks shortly after the death of Anthony Bourdain, the CNN food and travel host who committed suicide at the age of 61.

If you’re religious, then you believe there’s a special place in hell or purgatory for people like Anthony Bourdain who take their own lives. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 8, 2018

“If you’re religious, then you believe there’s a special place in hell or purgatory for people like Anthony Bourdain who take their own lives,” Leavitt tweeted first.

“Selfishly taking your own life and hurting your friends and family makes you the steaming, gaping a—–e Anthony Bourdain,” Leavitt wrote, along with a tweet from Bourdain that called Leavitt a “steaming, gaping a—–e.”

In a follow-up, Leavitt wrote that “You don’t go to heaven when you kill yourself. It’s incredibly selfish. Don’t do it,” and then unbelievably appended the much-retweeted number to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, because apparently that makes this all OK.

You don’t go to heaven when you kill yourself. It’s incredibly selfish. Don’t do it. pic.twitter.com/DHAFfSLa4y — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) June 8, 2018

It didn’t take long for very visible clergy from at least two different faith backgrounds to weigh in on Leavitt’s tweet:

False. If you're religious, you believe in a God of mercy, who looks upon these people with infinite compassion. Suicide is the usually the result of depression, which is an illness. And God does not condemn the ill (Jn 9:3). At least that's what this religious person believes. https://t.co/3Pok2cjflv — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) June 9, 2018

I'm religious. I'm even clergy. And I'm certain of a few things. a) none of us truly know what happens after death. b) If there is some sort of accounting, the God of love and mercy that I know would not punish anyone for suffering from a devastating illness. https://t.co/ORzZlY33SX — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) June 8, 2018

And then there were more angry tweets from the non-clerical members of the Twittersphere,

Yeah I'm sure Jesus would be high-fiving you for this one, pal. — Stefan Sirucek (@sirstefan) June 8, 2018

No, some of us know what an illness like depression is, and in any case we don't choose where people go after death. God's wisdom and mercy are enough. — Caricatutrónico (@Caricatutronico) June 8, 2018

If you're religious you understand the complete mercy of God and that there's a special place in hell for those who try to speak for God. — Adrasteia (@Adrasteia17) June 10, 2018

You may not be surprised to learn that this isn’t the first time Leavitt has said something utterly outside the bounds of civilized human discourse on Twitter.

After the Manchester, England, bombing last year, which killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in the United Kingdom, Leavitt tweeted: “MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too.”

This, by the way, is what prompted Bourdain to call Leavitt a “gaping, steaming a—–e” in the first place. I think I rather agree with Bourdain on this one.

Amateur theology is probably not something journalists should be engaging in much, but it’s infinitely more inadvisable when it comes to a well-liked celebrity who’s just passed away.

I don’t particularly care what baggage that Leavitt has — apparently a Twitter spat with Bourdain which even Bourdain’s tragic death cannot move him to forgive — but I can’t picture anyone who realistically benefited from hearing Leavitt’s opinion on this matter, especially when it’s so vile.

In the wake of his remarks on Grande, CBS News, AXS and WBZ-TV (which Leavitt also listed as a client) all distanced themselves from Leavitt with great rapidity, according to the Washington Times. The only good news for Leavitt this time is that there aren’t too many of the publications he’s written for left that will have to very publicly sever whatever ties existed with him.