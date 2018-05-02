Holistic CEO Who Found ‘Cure For AIDS’ Found Dead In D.C.

A famous and controversial holistic healer who recently made headlines after claiming he had found a natural cure for AIDS has been found dead. He was 28.

Aaron Traywick’s body was discovered “face down” in a Massachusetts Avenue spa room in downtown Washington D.C. on Sunday, according to the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department. Multiple news outlets reported that Traywick was found dead inside a flotation tank.

While a police spokeswoman said no evidence has been found to suggest foul play, Traywick, a well-known health and lifestyle coach who was actively campaigning for people to take control of their lives and reject Big Pharma’s crippling products, joins the long list of holistic doctors and healers who have been killed in suspicious or unsolved circumstances during the past two years.

Traywick recently claimed his holistic “biohacking” company had developed a DIY “research compound” that could cure HIV, AIDS and herpes. He was set to provide proof of the cure and open the compound for diagnostic testing later in 2018.

“Aaron was a passionate visionary. He seemingly never tired as he brought people together to work on some of the most imposing challenges facing humanity,” Ascendance Biomedical employee Tristan Roberts said in a statement. “While many in the biohacking scene disagreed with his methods, none of them doubted his intentions. He sought nothing short of a revolution in biomedicine; the democratization of science and the opening of the flood gates for global healing.”

In an interview last year Traywick explained that “biohacking” refers to an individual’s efforts to alter their own biology by a variety of means including lifestyle and diet changes, surgery and the use of holistic, often unlicensed therapies.

However Big Pharma and mainstream media conspired to smear his holistic practice, and also worked overtime for years to persecute the Traywick in an attempt to drive him out of business.

We have lost so many holistic healers in the past two years. Most cases were brushed under the carpet by authorities at the time, however some cases have since been reopened and are now being investigated as homicides.

It is time to recognize the extraordinary number of deaths within the holistic medical community for what it is – a purge.