Hollywood Actor Found Guilty Of Child Rape Says 8-Year-Old Seduced Him

Hollywood actor Corey Sligh has been convicted of one count of child molestation over allegations made by a female family member, despite his claim that the 8-year-old girl “wanted it” and “grabbed” his penis in an attempt to seduce him.

Sligh, who starred in The Young And The Restless and appeared in Hollywood films, was found guilty by a Georgia jury of one count of child molestation and cleared of another.

However the Hollywood actor is also accused of child molestation against the same girl, who was eight years old at the time the crimes were reported, in a separate incident in Florida and is still awaiting trial on that charge.

Sligh was first arrested in Georgia in October 2016 after the girl’s parents brought her claims to police. The young girl and her mother told authorities that Sligh had molested her, claiming he touched her sexually on multiple occasions over Easter.

He was then arrested again in November, this time in Florida, after further allegations surfaced.

Sligh allegedly made the girl ‘touch his penis with her hand’ according to the federal charging documents, reported TMZ.

The Hollywood actor, who landed a role on the soap The Young & the Restless back in 2014, denied the claims made in both cases, and tried to blame the eight year old girl for attempting to seduce him against his will.

‘During interview Corey stated his penis was “grabbed” by [redacted] but he was not trying to “get off” or do anything sexual,’ according to an affidavit filed at the time.

However after a grilling by officials, Sligh later ‘confirmed the specific details of the incident and interaction between himself [and the alleged victim].’

Daily Mail reports: He was released that day on a bond of $22,000, with his interview being both recorded and filmed at the station that day.

In November Sligh was arrested by deputies from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office in Florida after the young relative told authorities that he molested her on a family vacation over the summer.

The 8-year-old girl claims that she was sleeping in her bed while on a week-long trip to Rosemary Beach with her family at the end of June when Sligh snuck into her room and began to touch her vagina.

She also said that Sligh, 29, grabbed her hand at one point as well and made her touch his penis.

The report filed by police in Walton County reveals that authorities were first alerted about the alleged sexual battery back in September.

The mother of the victim told police that she ‘asked her daughter if anybody has ever touched her in her “privates”‘ after she detected a shift in her child’s behavior, at which point the girl told her about the alleged assault.