Hollywood Celebs Threaten To Overthrow Trump Over Travel Ban Ruling

June 27, 2018

Hollywood stars have expressed their utter disgust at the Supreme Court’s ruling declaring the Trump travel ban “perfectly constitutional” – and have threatened to overthrow Trump as a result.

“Looks like the USA as we know it is over,” actress Bette Midler tweeted, while others celebrities like director Rob Reiner, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane, and actress Debra Messing urged their followers to overthrow the Trump administration.

Breitbart.com reports: “With today’s Supreme Court ruling the slippery slope just got a whole lot more slippery,” Reiner wrote on Twitter. “If we don’t want 242 years of self rule to slip into fascism, we’ll need the blue wave to overcome gerrymandering, Russian meddling & complicit media propaganda. Fight for Democracy! VOTE!!!”

“The protesting of the SCOTUS decision is admirable,” MacFarlane argued. “I only wish the same passion was evident at the polls last November, when we were electing the President who would appoint the next Justice (Merrick Garland debacle notwithstanding). Let us hope the turnout is better this fall.”

“The Supreme Court upholds the travel ban. This is devastating. This is happening because @SenateMajLdr stole a Supreme Court Justice. REMEMBER THIS in November. Voting is our best defense. Please #VOTE #today,” Messing said.

President Trump was elated at the travel ban decision, saying in a statement, “Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution. The Supreme Court has upheld the clear authority of the President to defend the national security of the United States.”

“The ruling shows that all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians are wrong, and they turned out to be very wrong,” the president said of the Trump v. Hawaii ruling.

Below is how Hollywood heavyweights reacted to the high court’s ruling.

