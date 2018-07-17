House Democrat Calls For U.S. Military To Overthrow POTUS

Five days after insulting the U.S. military by stating that disgraced anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok deserves a purple heart for his service to America, Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen has again put his foot in his mouth, this time suggesting the military should rise up and violently overthrow the President of the United States.

Writing on Twitter immediately after President Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Rep. Steve Cohen asked why the military has not performed a coup and taken control of the country.

“Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!” Cohen wrote on Twitter, using language suggestive of a military coup.

James Woods also rebuked the Congressman for his seditious words. Liking to the US Code regarding Insurrection and Rebellion, Woods said, “Advocating the military overthrow of the President of the United States is the very definition of insurrection.”

What would you like them to do exactly? Why not just say it like you mean it? Advocating the military overthrow of the President of the United States is the very definition of insurrection. https://t.co/QKzxOEUS26 https://t.co/fFNHhAqYqv — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 17, 2018

After the stinging social media backlash, Rep. Cohen was forced to back down and later said that he was in no way calling for a coup. “No coup called for,” he wrote, claiming it unlikely that a Congressman would call for a military coup on Twitter.

Cohen’s bizarre tweet was similar to one from former Obama CIA Director John Brennan who claimed on Monday that Trump’s press conference was “treasonous.” It is worth remembering that John Brennan voted for the Communist Party USA in 1976.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he confronted Putin about alleged Russian election meddling but later expressed skepticism about the idea that Russia was meddling in American politics during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen’s tweet on Monday came just three days after the congressman apologized for saying that disgraced anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok deserves a purple heart for facing a tough congressional hearing.