House Democrat Calls For U.S. Military To Overthrow POTUS

July 17, 2018 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen has suggested the military should rise up and violently overthrow the President of the United States.

Five days after insulting the U.S. military by stating that disgraced anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok deserves a purple heart for his service to America, Democratic Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen has again put his foot in his mouth, this time suggesting the military should rise up and violently overthrow the President of the United States.

Writing on Twitter immediately after President Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Rep. Steve Cohen asked why the military has not performed a coup and taken control of the country.

Where are our military folks? The Commander in Chief is in the hands of our enemy!” Cohen wrote on Twitter, using language suggestive of a military coup.

military-coup-trump

James Woods also rebuked the Congressman for his seditious words. Liking to the US Code regarding Insurrection and Rebellion, Woods said, “Advocating the military overthrow of the President of the United States is the very definition of insurrection.”

After the stinging social media backlash, Rep. Cohen was forced to back down and later said that he was in no way calling for a coup.  “No coup called for,” he wrote, claiming it unlikely that a Congressman would call for a military coup on Twitter.

Cohen’s bizarre tweet was similar to one from former Obama CIA Director John Brennan who claimed on Monday that Trump’s press conference was “treasonous.” It is worth remembering that John Brennan voted for the Communist Party USA in 1976.

Trump told reporters on Monday that he confronted Putin about alleged Russian election meddling but later expressed skepticism about the idea that Russia was meddling in American politics during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Cohen’s tweet on Monday came just three days after the congressman apologized for saying that disgraced anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok deserves a purple heart for facing a tough congressional hearing.

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)