EU: Hungary Can’t Host European Capital Of Culture, ‘Too Many White People’

The EU jury that decides which city will be crowned European Capital of Culture dismissed the entry from Hungary because the town is “too white” with “too many crosses, churches” and there are “not enough migrants”, according to reports.

The European Capital of Culture is a city designated by the European Union (EU) for a period of one year during which it organises a series of cultural events with a strong pan-European dimension. It is an opportunity for the city to generate considerable cultural, social and economic benefits.

However it won’t be taking place in Hungary next year, because the EU thinks Hungary is “too white” and too Christian to have it’s culture celebrated by Europe.

With only seven cities and towns left on the shortlist, the Hungarian town of Székesfehérvár made a promotional film for the jury. The film shows the town’s most beautiful places, happy locals and some children playing.

VoE reports: The EU’s jury rejected the submission of Székesfehérvár’s debut film: “There are too many happy white people and crosses, and not enough migrants,” the jury said.

The film of the town also featured on YouTube and attracted over 3,000 views. One of the European Union’s experts replied with: “This is the propaganda film for white Christian Europe; everyone is white, happy and dancing in the streets.”

The mayor of the Hungarian town, Dr. András Cser-Palkovics, gave a press conference about the decision of the jury on Wednesday. He said that in fact no expert hearing was conducted, but the decision was solely based on daily political issues and accusations were directed at Székesfehérvár and the delegation.

The mayor also recalled the criticisms made by the film committee about Székesfehérvár: “They left the poor and the migrants out of the film, but at the same time, there were too many crosses, churches, and what was even worse, the attitude of the city, because they regarded this as a value.”

The jury decided after all to recommend the entries of Győr, Debrecen and Veszprém as finalists for the European Capital of Culture.