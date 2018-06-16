Study: Ice Caps Are Not Melting, Despite ‘Global Warming’

A new study on the Earth’s largest ice sheet has found that so-called ‘global warming’ has not caused the ice caps to melt.

The study, published in the journal Nature, completely debunks earlier studies that warned melting ice caps would cause sea levels to rise in the near future.

Westernjournal.com reports: Shakun’s study found that while portions of Antarctica’s ice sheets retreated, the eastern portion proved to be very resilient during the warm period between 2.6 million and 5.3 million years ago.

“Based on this evidence from the Pliocene, today’s current carbon dioxide levels are not enough to destabilize the land-based ice on the Antarctic continent,” Shakun said in a statement.

Shakun’s team analyzed ice cores, looking for isotopes that point to interaction between glacial sediment and cosmic rays. They only found trace amounts, suggesting ice cover persisted through past warm periods.

“This does not mean that at current atmospheric carbon dioxide levels, Antarctica won’t contribute to sea level rise,” Shakun said.

“Marine-based ice very well could and in fact is already starting to contribute, and that alone holds an estimated 20 meters of sea level rise.”

“We’re saying that the terrestrial segment is more resilient at current carbon dioxide levels,” he said.