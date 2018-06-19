IG Horowitz: Hillary Clinton Was Not Formally Investigated By FBI

Inspector General Michael Horowitz confirmed to Congress that the FBI never formally investigated Hillary Clinton during their email probe.

Testifying in a joint Congressional hearing to the House Oversight and House Judiciary panels on Tuesday, Horowitz admitted what we all suspected – that Comey and Lynch did not list Clinton or any of her cronies as subjects in the email investigation.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Gowdy ripped into Comey in his opening statement, stating, “we can’t survive with a justice system we don’t trust.”

Investigative journalist Paul Sperry reported Horowitz dropped a bombshell in his testimony.

Horowitz revealed the FBI never named a target or even a subject in the Clinton email probe!

Sperry tweeted: BREAKING: IG Horowitz revealed in Senate testimony FBI never named a target or even subject in Clinton probe. Not Mills, Abedin, Combetta or Clinton herself. “Nobody was listed as a subject of this investigation at any point in time,” adding this was “surprising” for a crim probe

President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton reacted to this bombshell bias from the FBI.

.@RealDonaldTrump is a subject, but Hillary Clinton was never a "subject." Outrageous. Shut the Strzok-Page-Comey-McCabe-Lynch-Yates-Glenn Simpson-Steele-Brennan-Fusion GPS-Muller special counsel "stop @realDonaldTrump" investigation down. https://t.co/izOb2C2cFg — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 19, 2018

The entire ‘FBI investigation’ into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server was a complete sham.

No subjects were named, immunity was handed out like candy and Hillary was exonerated before witnesses were interviewed, including Hillary Clinton herself.

Hillary Clinton’s ‘interview’ with the FBI wasn’t even under oath.

Even more egregious, Hillary discussed pregnancy and babies during the majority of the 2.5 hour FBI interview because one of her lawyers was pregnant at the time.

Inspector General Horowitz also testified in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday.