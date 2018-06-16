IG Report: Comey’s FBI Called Trump Supporters ‘Retards’

Senior FBI agents reporting to James Comey called Trump supporters “retards” and referred to Hillary Clinton as “President”, according to Thursday’s DOJ Inspector General report.

According to declassified text messages, one agent referred to Hillary Clinton as “the President” four days after interviewing her as part of the email investigation.

Zerohedge.com reports: Then, in a different text exchange with one of the other three Clinton email investigators (not Peter Strzok or Lisa Page), another agent wrote “screw you trump” after the first agent admitted “You should know…that I’m…with her.”

Those FBI investigators were dating at the time and were later married, meaning all four FBI case agents working the Hillary Clinton email investigation – the other two being Peter Strzok and Lisa Page – were ardent Clinton supporters, and at least three harbored animus towards Trump.

The report released yesterday by the inspector general for the Department of Justice referred to these two FBI agents not by their names but as “Agent 1” and “Agent 5.”

The report said of these FBI agents that “we identified two instant message exchanges that appeared to combine a discussion of politics with the Midyear investigation.” (The FBI referred to the Clinton email investigation as “Midyear Exam,” “Midyear,” or “MYE.”) –CNS News

The same agent who texted “screw you trump” – “Agent 5” – also wrote “she better win… otherwise i’m gonna be walking around with both of my guns… and likely quitting on the spot,” as well as “fuck trump” on December 6.

Clinton was interviewed by FBI agents on July 2 about her use of a private, unsecured email server which housed classified information while she was Secretary of State. According to the IG report, however, the FBI had already decided against recommending prosecution unless Clinton lied or confessed.

“By the time of Clinton’s interview on July 2, we found that the Midyear agents and prosecutors, along with Comey, had decided that absent a confession or false statements by Clinton, the investigation would be closed without charges,” reads the IG report.

James Comey announced that the FBI would not recommend charges against Clinton three days later despite “evidence of potential violations of statutes.”

“Although there is evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information, our judgment is that no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case,” he said.

At the same time, Comey thanked FBI personnel for what he called their “remarkable work” on the Clinton case and said that Americans would better understand how “proud” he was of these FBI agents when they had a “better sense” of the work they had done on the Clinton case. –CNS News

“I want to start by thanking the FBI employees who did remarkable work in this case,” Comey said. “Once you have a better sense of how much we have done, you will understand why I am so grateful and proud of their efforts.”

Just remember, the Obama administration was “scandal free,” and according to the DOJ, after investigating itself, there was no evidence that any of the overt and well documented bias harbored by agents crept into the Hillary Clinton email investigation.