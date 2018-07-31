Iran Starts Labeling GM Food

Countries that restrict the import of GMO’s and refuse private, central banking in favor of national banks are geopolitcally targeted and maligned.

One such country is Iran, which has started the process of labeling all genetically modified food products

The head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration Gholam Reza Asghari is actually taking things a step further than just GMO labeling.

The agency recently announced that food manufacturers and importers will need to label all food products, whether or not they contain ingredients derived from genetically modified organisms

Tehran Times reports: Gholam Reza Asghari noted that GMO labels will be affixed to all genetically modified products, including soybean oil and corn oil, as of the beginning of the current Iranian calendar month of Mordad (July 23), Tasnim reported on Friday.

Also by the next month, all food products containing ingredients which are derived from GMOs will carry labels, as well, Asghari stated.

He explained that the Food and Drug Administration has addressed two important issues that should be taken into serious consideration while importing GM products; they must have been approved by the European Union; and also, the country of origin must be using the GM product.

“Soybean oil and corn oil are the only imported GM products in Iran, while wheat and rice will not be imported into the country under any circumstances,” he added.

In all countries around the world, almost all food such as natural and organic ones as well as GMOs, are labeled, he said, adding that products with genetically-modified ingredients are also cheaper and can be used regarding people’s taste or income.

GMOs is an issue which has its supporters and opponents, but the Food and Drug Administration acts in accordance with the law and is only involved in observing the process, he also mentioned.

The Ministry of Agriculture and other related organizations are among cooperative bodies in observation of GM import process, he concluded.

Maybe the ‘land of the free’ should take a leaf out of Iran’s book.