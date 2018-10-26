Illegal Alien Caravan Invasion Linked To Soros Open Society

Illegal alien caravan invasion linked to George Soros's open society

The group behind the illegal alien caravan marching towards the US border is being partially funded by far-left billionaire George Soros. 

The Pueblo Sin Fronteras (“People Without Borders”) is a project of La Familia Latina Unida, a Chicago, Illinois-based 501(c)(4) illegal immigration advocacy organization formed in 2001 by Elvira Arellano, an activist for immigrants living illegally in the United States.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The group is part of the CARA Coalition and is funded by a number of major left-of-center grantmaking foundations, including the Open Society Foundations, MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Carnegie Corporation of New York.

This caravan was a planned operation.

