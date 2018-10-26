Illegal Alien Caravan Invasion Linked To Soros Open Society

The group behind the illegal alien caravan marching towards the US border is being partially funded by far-left billionaire George Soros.

The Pueblo Sin Fronteras (“People Without Borders”) is a project of La Familia Latina Unida, a Chicago, Illinois-based 501(c)(4) illegal immigration advocacy organization formed in 2001 by Elvira Arellano, an activist for immigrants living illegally in the United States.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The group is part of the CARA Coalition and is funded by a number of major left-of-center grantmaking foundations, including the Open Society Foundations, MacArthur Foundation, Ford Foundation, and Carnegie Corporation of New York.

This caravan was a planned operation.